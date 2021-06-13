Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Sports wrap: Dubuque

Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 7 days ago

(DUBUQUE, IA) Dubuque sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dubuque sports. For more stories from the Dubuque area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dubuque / telegraphherald.com

Prep softball: Hempstead gets contributions all-around in thorough sweep of Wahlert

Prep softball: Hempstead gets contributions all-around in thorough sweep of Wahlert

Contributions throughout a lineup will typically translate into success. That's exactly what Dubuque Hempstead got from its offense in an 11-0, 12-0 Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep over Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday at Wahlert. "We had good at-bats and that's what we kind of focus on," Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz...

Dubuque / kmaland.com

MSTM's Cassady excited for opportunity to wrestle at Dubuque

MSTM's Cassady excited for opportunity to wrestle at Dubuque

(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys' Cael Cassady wasn't ready for his wrestling career to be over when he was eliminated from the Class 1A State Tournament, so he committed to the University of Dubuque. "It (the state tournament) didn't go the way I wanted it to," Cassady said. "Wrestling has always...

Dubuque / telegraphherald.com

Prep softball: Hempstead gets contributions all-around in thorough sweep of Wahlert

Prep softball: Hempstead gets contributions all-around in thorough sweep of Wahlert

Contributions throughout a lineup will typically translate into success. That’s exactly what Dubuque Hempstead got from its offense in an 11-0, 12-0 Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep over Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday at Wahlert. “We had good at-bats and that’s what we kind of focus on,” Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz... Read more

Dubuque / telegraphherald.com

Prep softball: WD's Sydney Kennedy tosses no-no in sweep of Senior

Prep softball: WD's Sydney Kennedy tosses no-no in sweep of Senior

FARLEY, Iowa — Sydney Kennedy was one of the area's most dominant players a season ago. The Western Dubuque senior is showing no signs of letting up this summer. Kennedy threw a no-hitter, striking out 11, and she also doubled home two runs as the Bobcats beat Dubuque Senior, 10-0, in six innings in the opener of their doubleheader Thursday at Farley Park.

With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

