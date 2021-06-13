Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Johnson City
(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Johnson City area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Doughboys score a dozen to down Flyboys
GREENEVILLE — Jaxson Crull drove in four runs on a pair of two-run doubles to lead Johnson City to a 12-9 Appalachian League victory over Greeneville Wednesday night at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park. Crull, a centerfielder from Oklahoma State, had his first two-run double in the sixth inning and came... Read more
Flyboys Fall, Drop Into 3-Way Tie For First
Jaxson Crull went 4-for-6 with three doubles and four RBI to lead the Johnson City Doughboys to a 12-9 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. Greeneville, now 3-3, drops into a three-way tie for first place in the West Division standings with Johnson... Read more
From Israel to Johnson City, this Otter had a special night
Tom Tzabari has had his patience tested, but boy was it worth the wait. In just his second appearance, Tzabari scored a goal and assisted on another as the Tri-Cities FC Otters defeated the first-place West Virginia Chaos 3-0 in a USL League Two game Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Read more
Oliver lands transfer Jordan King from Siena
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver and his staff announced on Wednesday that Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) is transferring to ETSU from Siena. King, a 6-foot guard, averaged 7.4 points in 23.7 minutes in 47 games played (19 starts) the last two seasons... Read more