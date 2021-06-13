Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Johnson City area.

Doughboys score a dozen to down Flyboys GREENEVILLE — Jaxson Crull drove in four runs on a pair of two-run doubles to lead Johnson City to a 12-9 Appalachian League victory over Greeneville Wednesday night at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park. Crull, a centerfielder from Oklahoma State, had his first two-run double in the sixth inning and came... Read more

Flyboys Fall, Drop Into 3-Way Tie For First Jaxson Crull went 4-for-6 with three doubles and four RBI to lead the Johnson City Doughboys to a 12-9 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. Greeneville, now 3-3, drops into a three-way tie for first place in the West Division standings with Johnson... Read more

From Israel to Johnson City, this Otter had a special night Tom Tzabari has had his patience tested, but boy was it worth the wait. In just his second appearance, Tzabari scored a goal and assisted on another as the Tri-Cities FC Otters defeated the first-place West Virginia Chaos 3-0 in a USL League Two game Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Read more

