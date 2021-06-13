Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Sports wrap: Hattiesburg

Posted by 
Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Hattiesburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Hattiesburg / wdam.com

Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry

Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry. This spring, Berry picked up his 400th career win at the helm of the Golden Eagles, joining Corky Palmer and Hill Denson in the 400-win club. The Golden Eagles posted at least 40 wins in a full season for the fifth consecutive time (2016-19, 2021). Read more

Hattiesburg / wlox.com

Reed Trimble named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

Reed Trimble named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss freshman Reed Trimble (Brandon, Miss.) earned a spot in the outfield on the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America squad released Wednesday morning. Trimble finished his first full season with the Golden Eagles by holding the team lead with Gabe Montenegro in batting average at... Read more

Hattiesburg / wdam.com

Hattiesburg / tjslideways.com

Dale Howard Wins USCS Feature at Hattisburg

Dale Howard Wins USCS Feature at Hattisburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (June 11, 2021) — Dale Howard won the United Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Hattiesburg Speedway. Shane Morgan, Kyle Amerson, Morgan Turpen, and Jordon Mallett rounded out the top five. United Sprint Car Series. Hattiesburg Speedway. Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) Read more

ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sports
