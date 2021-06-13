Cancel
Lawton, OK

Lifestyle wrap: Lawton

Posted by 
Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 7 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Life in Lawton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lawton / kswo.com

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says patients’ information may have been leaked through a data breach. Officials say a business associate of the centers, Elekta, Inc., experienced a data security incident that was confirmed through a forensic investigation on April 28. That investigation determined there was access to patient health information, including social security number, address, date of birth, medical diagnosis and medical treatment details. Officials say no financial or credit or debit card information was involved in the breach, though. Read more

Lawton / kswo.com

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -For bait, or for boil...crawfish can be found all over Oklahoma. In Makenzie’s latest outdoor adventure, she went hunting for crawdads...and shows us the best places to find them. Crayfish, crawdads, or crawfish are native to Oklahoma. They live on average 4 to 5 years, and are... Read more

Lawton / kswo.com

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2021 Armed Forces Parade is Saturday in Lawton and you can watch it on KSWO. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on MeTV as well as the 7News app on Amazon, Roku, and AppleTV. Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President and... Read more

Lawton / kswo.com

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says patients’ information may have been leaked through a data breach. Officials say a business associate of the centers, Elekta, Inc., experienced a data security incident that was confirmed through a forensic investigation on April 28. That investigation determined there was access to patient health information, including social security number, address, date of birth, medical diagnosis and medical treatment details. Officials say no financial or credit or debit card information was involved in the breach, though. Read more

