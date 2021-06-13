Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Your Missoula lifestyle news

Posted by 
Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 7 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Missoula, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Montana / kawc.org

In Montana, Crisis Support Teams Offer Alternatives To Policing Mental Health

In Montana, Crisis Support Teams Offer Alternatives To Policing Mental Health

By the time Kiki Radermacher, a mental health therapist, arrived at a Missoula, Mont., home on an emergency 911 call in late May, the man who lived there and had called for help was backed into a corner and yelling at police officers. The place he was renting was about... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Missoula / umt.edu

UM Research Reveals Why People Pick Certain Campsites

UM Research Reveals Why People Pick Certain Campsites

MISSOULA – Those in love with the outdoors can spend their entire lives chasing that perfect campsite. New University of Montana research suggests what they are trying to find. Will Rice, a UM assistant professor of outdoor recreation and wildland management, used big data to study the 179 extremely popular... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Montana / newstalkkgvo.com

Montana Adds 77 New COVID-19 Cases, 408,908 People are Fully Immunized

Montana Adds 77 New COVID-19 Cases, 408,908 People are Fully Immunized

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 112,761 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 77 new confirmed cases. There are currently 628 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 835,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 408,908 Montanans... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Missoula / missoulacurrent.com

Sustainable Missoula: Outdoor learning inspires lifelong stewardship

Sustainable Missoula: Outdoor learning inspires lifelong stewardship

Montanans love getting outside — we do, after all, have some of the wildest and loveliest landscapes in the country. And those who didn’t spend much time outdoors before 2020 have shifted their habits in the past year. Outdoor meetings, outdoor lessons, outdoor weddings, gatherings, meals: all things outdoors have become common in a time of COVID. Read more

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
8
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
Missoula Today

Top homes for sale in Missoula

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy sweeping views of the Missoula Valley from this modern, to be built home in the desirable Stone Mountain neighborhood. Designed by Nic Cole