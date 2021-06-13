Your Missoula lifestyle news
(MISSOULA, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Missoula, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
In Montana, Crisis Support Teams Offer Alternatives To Policing Mental Health
By the time Kiki Radermacher, a mental health therapist, arrived at a Missoula, Mont., home on an emergency 911 call in late May, the man who lived there and had called for help was backed into a corner and yelling at police officers. The place he was renting was about... Read more
UM Research Reveals Why People Pick Certain Campsites
MISSOULA – Those in love with the outdoors can spend their entire lives chasing that perfect campsite. New University of Montana research suggests what they are trying to find. Will Rice, a UM assistant professor of outdoor recreation and wildland management, used big data to study the 179 extremely popular... Read more
Montana Adds 77 New COVID-19 Cases, 408,908 People are Fully Immunized
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 112,761 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 77 new confirmed cases. There are currently 628 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 835,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 408,908 Montanans... Read more
Sustainable Missoula: Outdoor learning inspires lifelong stewardship
Montanans love getting outside — we do, after all, have some of the wildest and loveliest landscapes in the country. And those who didn’t spend much time outdoors before 2020 have shifted their habits in the past year. Outdoor meetings, outdoor lessons, outdoor weddings, gatherings, meals: all things outdoors have become common in a time of COVID. Read more