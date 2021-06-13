Trending lifestyle headlines in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off. Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays. Chris Johns, the owner of... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Bell: What will it take to end state of emergency? House Majority Leader John Bell wants to know how much longer the governor intends to keep North Carolina under a COVID-19 state of emergency. Bell, a Republican from Wayne County, and Rep. Keith Kidwell, House deputy majority whip, asked Gov. Roy Cooper in a letter Tuesday for “specific details on how and when the state of emergency can be lifted.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Therapy dog joins young readers Dolly loves a good story. And she loves when a child reads it to her. Dolly, an 18-month-old golden retriever, is a therapy dog making weekly trips to the Wayne County Public Library on East Ash Street to listen to local children read. She is joined by her owner, Heather Best. Read more

TRENDING NOW