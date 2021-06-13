Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

Trending lifestyle headlines in Goldsboro

Posted by 
Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Emerald Isle / wcti12.com

Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off

Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off

The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off. Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays. Chris Johns, the owner of... Read more

I worked at Home Depot, as a Kitchen Designer for 12 years .. Sunday was their day not employees.... many jobs do not care about employees at all... BUT this man is trying to do the right thing.

251 likes 1 dislike 85 replies

Come in at 3am and open. Do your paperwork then close at 4am. I'll bet there's nothing in the lease that dictates the hours you must be open.

228 likes 15 replies

Wayne County / newsargus.com

Bell: What will it take to end state of emergency?

Bell: What will it take to end state of emergency?

House Majority Leader John Bell wants to know how much longer the governor intends to keep North Carolina under a COVID-19 state of emergency. Bell, a Republican from Wayne County, and Rep. Keith Kidwell, House deputy majority whip, asked Gov. Roy Cooper in a letter Tuesday for “specific details on how and when the state of emergency can be lifted.” Read more

Wayne County / newsargus.com

Therapy dog joins young readers

Therapy dog joins young readers

Dolly loves a good story. And she loves when a child reads it to her. Dolly, an 18-month-old golden retriever, is a therapy dog making weekly trips to the Wayne County Public Library on East Ash Street to listen to local children read. She is joined by her owner, Heather Best. Read more

Wayne County / newsargus.com

It's pollinator day at farmers market

It's pollinator day at farmers market

There are many insects and birds we depend on as pollinators in our environment. Honey bees are one well-known pollinator insects. Honey bees often get a bad name by people associating stings with them, along with the misconception that they are thought to be aggressive. People who are unfamiliar with... Read more

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

