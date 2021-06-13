What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Decatur

Cancel
Decatur, IL

Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 7 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Decatur / herald-review.com

Watch now: More details in cancellation of Decatur July 4 fireworks

Watch now: More details in cancellation of Decatur July 4 fireworks

DECATUR — Uncertainty about the state's COVID restrictions going into the July 4 holiday worked against the Decatur Park District when it came to finalizing plans for its annual fireworks display, officials told the Herald & Review on Friday. As a result, there won't be fireworks over Lake Decatur this...

Comments
avatar

But Spash Cove goes on...These fuc*ing dumdocrats need voted out!!! This scamdemic has gone on long enough.......

Macon County / pantagraph.com

Macon County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Macon County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County public health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the eve of the state's full reopening following more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions. It brings the county's total to 10,998 cases, including 206 deaths. Five are currently hospitalized and 180 are in home isolation.

Decatur / herald-review.com

PET OF THE WEEK

PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Billy Bob and Boo. Billy Bob, (buff colored) came in as a stray kitten to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon earlier this spring. He was a very shy kitten who has come out of his shell and is now starting to get social with most people. He can still be a little timid at first. He is thought to be around 8-9 months of age. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Stop by and visit with kittens and other animals available for adoption at 3373 N. Woodford, Decatur, IL 62526. Or you can call 217-876-0000 for more information.

Decatur / illinoisnewstoday.com

Decatur Park District puts all recreational opportunities and facilities into full operation | Top Story

Decatur Park District puts all recreational opportunities and facilities into full operation | Top Story

Decatur, Illinois (Wand) – When Decatur enters Phase 5 of the Illinois Restoration Program, recreational opportunities and facilities in the Decatur Park area will return to normal operation. All recreational activities and facilities continue to follow the safety guidelines and procedures of the CDC, IDPH, and Macon County Health Department.

Decatur, IL
