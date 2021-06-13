Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, OH) Life in Mansfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Mysterious bird disease leads Ohio Bird Sanctuary to issue cautionary statement MANSFIELD -- An unknown disease, thus far primarily affecting songbirds, has led the Ohio Bird Sanctuary to issue a caution to residents planning to bring a feathered friend to the facility. In a social media post on Wednesday, the OBS asked residents to call for information and instructions before bringing... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Coming Soon: Splash Pads At Two Mansfield Parks Special to 1812Blockhouse from the North End Community Improvement Collaborative. The North End will have some aquatic fun to partake in come later this summer, as the City of Mansfield plans to install splash pads at North Lake and Johns Parks. “I think the opportunity to put splash pads at... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Head To The Blockhouse This Weekend It’s always great here at 1812Blockhouse when we can promote our namesake local landmark, the Blockhouse in Mansfield’s South Park. Such is the case today, as Richland Early American Center for History (REACH) has announced that the Blockhouse and the adjacent log cabin will be open to the public. The fun will take place this Saturday, June 12, and this Sunday, June 13, from 1 until 3 PM. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE