Mansfield, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Mansfield

Mansfield Times
 7 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) Life in Mansfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Mansfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ohio / richlandsource.com

Mysterious bird disease leads Ohio Bird Sanctuary to issue cautionary statement

MANSFIELD -- An unknown disease, thus far primarily affecting songbirds, has led the Ohio Bird Sanctuary to issue a caution to residents planning to bring a feathered friend to the facility. In a social media post on Wednesday, the OBS asked residents to call for information and instructions before bringing... Read more

how does a disease affect strictly one type of bird? im sorry but anything the news reports anymore im having about a 99.99% of believing.....

Hummmm, was wondering why we have zero nesting Grackles in our trees this year. maybe this explains it ? We usually have several nesting and in the bird feeders every spring/summer, this year nothing! I hope they identify the disease and can treat it. We love our birds here.

Mansfield / 1812blockhouse.com

Coming Soon: Splash Pads At Two Mansfield Parks

Special to 1812Blockhouse from the North End Community Improvement Collaborative. The North End will have some aquatic fun to partake in come later this summer, as the City of Mansfield plans to install splash pads at North Lake and Johns Parks. “I think the opportunity to put splash pads at... Read more

well, you never know... there could be improvisions later on. Whatever happened to just being happy with what you're given? I remember being happy with a water hose in my back yard.

more stuff for the blacks 2 tear up..I wouldn't bring my kids there. there's going 2 b. drugs and shootings. waist of money.

Mansfield / 1812blockhouse.com

Head To The Blockhouse This Weekend

It’s always great here at 1812Blockhouse when we can promote our namesake local landmark, the Blockhouse in Mansfield’s South Park. Such is the case today, as Richland Early American Center for History (REACH) has announced that the Blockhouse and the adjacent log cabin will be open to the public. The fun will take place this Saturday, June 12, and this Sunday, June 13, from 1 until 3 PM. Read more

Richland County / richlandsource.com

Richland County Transit bus station to-reopen Monday, June 14

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Transit bus passengers can again use the Stanton Transit Center building, beginning Monday, June 14. The facility at 74 S. Diamond St. had been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jean Tadde of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, who serves as the... Read more

