What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Rome

Posted by 
Rome Today
Rome Today
 7 days ago

(ROME, GA) Life in Rome has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rome area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Rome / hometownheadlines.com

Sam's Southern Eatery — 'home of the jumbo shrimp' as well as chicken, wings, livers and gizzards — opens in Midtown Crossing in Rome.

Sam’s Southern Eatery — ‘home of the jumbo shrimp’ as well as chicken, wings, livers and gizzards — opens in Midtown Crossing in Rome.

The epicenter of the restaurant news this week sits squarely on North Fourth Avenue off West Third Street as Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers is truly killing it since Tuesday’s midday opening. But another spot, not quite in the spotlight of the River District or the serial openings at East Bend off Turner McCall, has been making steady progress as well. Read more

Rome / mdjonline.com

Retail vacancies narrowing in several Rome shopping centers: Ulta Beauty going to Riverbend, Fazoli's at East Bend

Retail vacancies narrowing in several Rome shopping centers: Ulta Beauty going to Riverbend, Fazoli's at East Bend

Ulta Beauty, a national cosmetics and beauty supply franchise will take the space vacated by Pier 1 Imports in the Riverbend Shopping Center and is expected to open sometime as early as October. Ulta Beauty carries a wide variety of cosmetics and skincare brands, men's and women's fragrances, nail products,... Read more

Rome / mdjonline.com

Retail vacancies narrowing in several Rome shopping centers: Ulta Beauty going to Riverbend, Fazoli's at East Bend

Retail vacancies narrowing in several Rome shopping centers: Ulta Beauty going to Riverbend, Fazoli's at East Bend

Ulta Beauty, a national cosmetics and beauty supply franchise will take the space vacated by Pier 1 Imports in the Riverbend Shopping Center and is expected to open sometime as early as October. Ulta Beauty carries a wide variety of cosmetics and skincare brands, men's and women's fragrances, nail products,... Read more

Rome / hometownheadlines.com

Sam’s Southern Eatery — ‘home of the jumbo shrimp’ as well as chicken, wings, livers and gizzards — opens in Midtown Crossing in Rome.

Sam’s Southern Eatery — ‘home of the jumbo shrimp’ as well as chicken, wings, livers and gizzards — opens in Midtown Crossing in Rome.

The epicenter of the restaurant news this week sits squarely on North Fourth Avenue off West Third Street as Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers is truly killing it since Tuesday’s midday opening. But another spot, not quite in the spotlight of the River District or the serial openings at East Bend off Turner McCall, has been making steady progress as well. Read more

ABOUT

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

