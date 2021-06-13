Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Anderson area.

Pro Late Models return to Speedway's racing card ANDERSON – Several area drivers will seek their first win when the CRA JEGS All-Stars Tour comes to Anderson Speedway on Saturday. The pro late model series has competed on the high-banked quarter-mile oval eight times since 2011 in racing that has produced six different winners. The JEGS All-Stars Tour... Read more

AU hires Gin as women's basketball coach ANDERSON — Anderson University announced Friday it has hired Jon Gin as its head women’s basketball coach. Gin replaces Lindsay Shade, who resigned after six seasons this spring. Shade had a 37-103 overall record but was 18-22 over the last two years. The Ravens finished 7-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21... Read more

