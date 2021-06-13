Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Anderson

Posted by 
Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 7 days ago

(ANDERSON, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Anderson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Anderson sports. For more stories from the Anderson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Anderson / heraldbulletin.com

Pro Late Models return to Speedway's racing card

Pro Late Models return to Speedway's racing card

ANDERSON – Several area drivers will seek their first win when the CRA JEGS All-Stars Tour comes to Anderson Speedway on Saturday. The pro late model series has competed on the high-banked quarter-mile oval eight times since 2011 in racing that has produced six different winners. The JEGS All-Stars Tour... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Anderson / heraldbulletin.com

AU hires Gin as women's basketball coach

AU hires Gin as women's basketball coach

ANDERSON — Anderson University announced Friday it has hired Jon Gin as its head women’s basketball coach. Gin replaces Lindsay Shade, who resigned after six seasons this spring. Shade had a 37-103 overall record but was 18-22 over the last two years. The Ravens finished 7-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Anderson / heraldbulletin.com

AU hires Gin as women's basketball coach

AU hires Gin as women's basketball coach

ANDERSON — Anderson University announced Friday it has hired Jon Gin as its head women’s basketball coach. Gin replaces Lindsay Shade, who resigned after six seasons this spring. Shade had a 37-103 overall record but was 18-22 over the last two years. The Ravens finished 7-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Anderson / youtube.com

6.12.21 Adams to Anderson for the pick off

6.12.21 Adams to Anderson for the pick off

Read more

Anderson Today

Anderson Today

Anderson, IN
27
Followers
19
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Anderson Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Anderson, INPosted by
Anderson Today

Your Anderson lifestyle news

(ANDERSON, IN) Life in Anderson has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Anderson area, click here.