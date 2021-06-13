Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Florence

(FLORENCE, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Florence, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

COVID numbers up slightly to 156 confirmed cases COLUMBIA, S.C. — Much as they have done throughout the week, South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers were up slightly Friday while positivity was down. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 156 confirmed cases of the virus, 58 suspected cases, 16 confirmed deaths, one probable death, 9,903 tests conducted and 2.1% positivity on the tests for the reporting period that ended Wednesday. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

The Chrysalis Center is a unique women’s residential treatment facility for women diagnosed with a severe substance use disorder and their young children in the Florence, SC community. Designed to provide a nurturing therapeutic environment, Chrysalis offers an opportunity for children, up to the age of 10, to continue to The Chrysalis Center is a unique women’s residential treatment facility for women diagnosed with a severe substance use disorder and their young children in the Florence, SC community. Designed to provide a nurturing therapeutic environment, Chrysalis offers an opportunity for children, up to the age of 10, to continue to live on-site with their mothers for 90-120 days depending on eligibility. Please join us in supporting Jack and Jill of America and The Chrysalis Center of Florence, SC to help #JJMARGives. If you are able, click here to join us in support of this worthy cause! https://jjmidatlanticregion.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=87f2bcfcdcf9301068ee80dd3&id=a2adafea20&e=b4aebf109f Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Visiting the General Dentist Can Be a Great Experience Finding a new general dentist may seem daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. If you are in or near Florence, SC, come visit us for great care in a comfortable setting. “They’re always very helpful and willing to do whatever you need,” Shelly said about our office. “If you have any questions they’re willing to take the time to answer them. It’s just been a great experience.” Read more

TOP VIEWED