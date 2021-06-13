Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Florence
COVID numbers up slightly to 156 confirmed cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Much as they have done throughout the week, South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers were up slightly Friday while positivity was down. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 156 confirmed cases of the virus, 58 suspected cases, 16 confirmed deaths, one probable death, 9,903 tests conducted and 2.1% positivity on the tests for the reporting period that ended Wednesday. Read more
The Chrysalis Center is a unique women’s residential treatment facility for women diagnosed with a severe substance use disorder and their young children in the Florence, SC community. Designed to provide a nurturing therapeutic environment, Chrysalis offers an opportunity for children, up to the age of 10, to continue to live on-site with their mothers for 90-120 days depending on eligibility. Please join us in supporting Jack and Jill of America and The Chrysalis Center of Florence, SC to help #JJMARGives. If you are able, click here to join us in support of this worthy cause! https://jjmidatlanticregion.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=87f2bcfcdcf9301068ee80dd3&id=a2adafea20&e=b4aebf109f Read more
Visiting the General Dentist Can Be a Great Experience
Finding a new general dentist may seem daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. If you are in or near Florence, SC, come visit us for great care in a comfortable setting. “They’re always very helpful and willing to do whatever you need,” Shelly said about our office. “If you have any questions they’re willing to take the time to answer them. It’s just been a great experience.” Read more
Benefit for Raymond McCarthy
Nearly three months ago, Raymond McCarthy was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma. The disease began at the top of McCarthy’s scalp and progressed to his bones, back area and the front of his skull. He is currently in stage four and receives radiation everyday for three weeks in Florence, SC. McCarthy has owned an air conditioning business, S & M Multi Family Services, for nearly forty years. McCarthy is also a musician and has been playing the drums since the age of ten. Raymond is now 63 years old and has played in nearly every local band in Clarendon County. Raymond's friend Tod Gram, a member of Distant Couzins' band, was the one who organized the Benefit for Raymond McCarthy fundraiser. Annie Cockreill, Cathy McCarthy, Lesa Mosier and Dory Josey also played a huge role in getting the fundraiser together. On June 2nd, they opened a bank account for all fundraiser proceeds. If anyone is interested in donating to the Benefit for Raymond McCarthy, they can donate under Cathy McCarthy or Raymond McCarthy at the bank of Clarendon. All proceeds are deeply appreciated by the McCarthy family. Read more