Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Florence

Posted by 
Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Florence, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Florence County / scnow.com

COVID numbers up slightly to 156 confirmed cases

COVID numbers up slightly to 156 confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Much as they have done throughout the week, South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers were up slightly Friday while positivity was down. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 156 confirmed cases of the virus, 58 suspected cases, 16 confirmed deaths, one probable death, 9,903 tests conducted and 2.1% positivity on the tests for the reporting period that ended Wednesday. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florence / facebook.com

The Chrysalis Center is a unique women’s residential treatment facility for women diagnosed with a severe substance use disorder and their young children in the Florence, SC community. Designed to provide a nurturing therapeutic environment, Chrysalis offers an opportunity for children, up to the age of 10, to continue to

The Chrysalis Center is a unique women’s residential treatment facility for women diagnosed with a severe substance use disorder and their young children in the Florence, SC community. Designed to provide a nurturing therapeutic environment, Chrysalis offers an opportunity for children, up to the age of 10, to continue to

The Chrysalis Center is a unique women’s residential treatment facility for women diagnosed with a severe substance use disorder and their young children in the Florence, SC community. Designed to provide a nurturing therapeutic environment, Chrysalis offers an opportunity for children, up to the age of 10, to continue to live on-site with their mothers for 90-120 days depending on eligibility. Please join us in supporting Jack and Jill of America and The Chrysalis Center of Florence, SC to help #JJMARGives. If you are able, click here to join us in support of this worthy cause! https://jjmidatlanticregion.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=87f2bcfcdcf9301068ee80dd3&id=a2adafea20&e=b4aebf109f Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florence / carolinasmile.com

Visiting the General Dentist Can Be a Great Experience

Visiting the General Dentist Can Be a Great Experience

Finding a new general dentist may seem daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. If you are in or near Florence, SC, come visit us for great care in a comfortable setting. “They’re always very helpful and willing to do whatever you need,” Shelly said about our office. “If you have any questions they’re willing to take the time to answer them. It’s just been a great experience.” Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florence / manninglive.com

Benefit for Raymond McCarthy

Benefit for Raymond McCarthy

Nearly three months ago, Raymond McCarthy was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma. The disease began at the top of McCarthy’s scalp and progressed to his bones, back area and the front of his skull. He is currently in stage four and receives radiation everyday for three weeks in Florence, SC. McCarthy has owned an air conditioning business, S & M Multi Family Services, for nearly forty years. McCarthy is also a musician and has been playing the drums since the age of ten. Raymond is now 63 years old and has played in nearly every local band in Clarendon County. Raymond's friend Tod Gram, a member of Distant Couzins' band, was the one who organized the Benefit for Raymond McCarthy fundraiser. Annie Cockreill, Cathy McCarthy, Lesa Mosier and Dory Josey also played a huge role in getting the fundraiser together. On June 2nd, they opened a bank account for all fundraiser proceeds. If anyone is interested in donating to the Benefit for Raymond McCarthy, they can donate under Cathy McCarthy or Raymond McCarthy at the bank of Clarendon. All proceeds are deeply appreciated by the McCarthy family. Read more

Florence Voice

Florence Voice

Florence, SC
20
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Lifestyle
City
Florence, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Florence, SCPosted by
Florence Voice

Florence events coming up

1. Live Music at VFW Post 3181; 2. Plant-Based Treats with Twisted Roots Bakery; 3. Loomis Bros. Circus 2021 Tour - FLORENCE, SC; 4. PICNIC WITH AN AUTHOR (FLORENCE SC ); 5. Sankofa Festival;
Florence, SCPosted by
Florence Voice

Trending news headlines in Florence

(FLORENCE, SC) What’s going on in Florence? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Florence area, click here.