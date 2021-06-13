Trending sports headlines in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jonesboro area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jonesboro sports. For more stories from the Jonesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Classification changes coming to 2022-2024 LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new period of high school sport classifications across the state of Arkansas is set to get underway beginning in 2022. Here is the classification list for football only:. 7A- Jonesboro. 6A- West Memphis, Marion, Greene County Tech, Searcy, Mountain Home. 5A- Nettleton, Paragould, Batesville,... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Raiders' Goodlow earns opportunity at CBC JONESBORO — Emotions took hold of Nettleton’s Daylin Goodlow after a successful tryout with Central Baptist College’s basketball team. “I started crying to my dad that I made it, I made my goal,” Goodlow said Wednesday at Raider Gym after signing a letter of intent to join the Mustangs next season. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Raiders' Goodlow earns opportunity at CBC JONESBORO — Emotions took hold of Nettleton’s Daylin Goodlow after a successful tryout with Central Baptist College’s basketball team. “I started crying to my dad that I made it, I made my goal,” Goodlow said Wednesday at Raider Gym after signing a letter of intent to join the Mustangs next season. Read more

LATEST NEWS