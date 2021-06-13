Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, AR

Trending sports headlines in Jonesboro

Posted by 
Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
 7 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jonesboro area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jonesboro sports. For more stories from the Jonesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arkansas / kait8.com

Classification changes coming to 2022-2024

Classification changes coming to 2022-2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new period of high school sport classifications across the state of Arkansas is set to get underway beginning in 2022. Here is the classification list for football only:. 7A- Jonesboro. 6A- West Memphis, Marion, Greene County Tech, Searcy, Mountain Home. 5A- Nettleton, Paragould, Batesville,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jonesboro / jonesborosun.com

Raiders' Goodlow earns opportunity at CBC

Raiders' Goodlow earns opportunity at CBC

JONESBORO — Emotions took hold of Nettleton’s Daylin Goodlow after a successful tryout with Central Baptist College’s basketball team. “I started crying to my dad that I made it, I made my goal,” Goodlow said Wednesday at Raider Gym after signing a letter of intent to join the Mustangs next season. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Jonesboro / jonesborosun.com

Raiders' Goodlow earns opportunity at CBC

Raiders' Goodlow earns opportunity at CBC

JONESBORO — Emotions took hold of Nettleton’s Daylin Goodlow after a successful tryout with Central Baptist College’s basketball team. “I started crying to my dad that I made it, I made my goal,” Goodlow said Wednesday at Raider Gym after signing a letter of intent to join the Mustangs next season. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arkansas / jonesborosun.com

Camp schedule heats up for A-State football

Camp schedule heats up for A-State football

JONESBORO — Centennial Bank Stadium will be a busy place this evening. Well over 200 campers are expected for the second of Arkansas State University’s four Butch Jones football camps this month, the Friday Night Lights Camp for youths entering grades 9-12. Players from 13 states have made plans to attend. Read more

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
25
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Jonesboro, ARPosted by
Jonesboro News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) Life in Jonesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Jonesboro, ARPosted by
Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro events calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Adam Hambrick Performing Live at Brickhouse Grill in Jonesboro, AR; 3. Father's Day; 4. Dustin Sims LIVE (Jonesboro, AR); 5. Intro to basic pistol and 7 fundamentals of marksmanship!;