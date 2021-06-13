Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Huntington

Posted by 
Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 7 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Life in Huntington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Huntington area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
West Virginia / herald-dispatch.com

Expert: Pain pills, not just heroin, fentanyl, play major role in W.Va.’s opioid crisis

Expert: Pain pills, not just heroin, fentanyl, play major role in W.Va.’s opioid crisis

CHARLESTON — Prescription painkillers played a major role in fatal overdoses in Huntington and Cabell County over a two-decade period, an epidemiologist said at a Charleston opioid trial Thursday. The testimony came after the governments turned the presentment of their case to look at the role prescription pain pills have... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Huntington / herald-dispatch.com

Police roundup: TSA finds loaded firearm at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Police roundup: TSA finds loaded firearm at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON — A Scioto County, Ohio, woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Thursday when they detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun with six bullets in her carry-on bag. When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
West Virginia / herald-dispatch.com

Expert: Pain pills, not just heroin, fentanyl, play major role in W.Va.’s opioid crisis

Expert: Pain pills, not just heroin, fentanyl, play major role in W.Va.’s opioid crisis

CHARLESTON — Prescription painkillers played a major role in fatal overdoses in Huntington and Cabell County over a two-decade period, an epidemiologist said at a Charleston opioid trial Thursday. The testimony came after the governments turned the presentment of their case to look at the role prescription pain pills have... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Huntington / wchstv.com

Handgun detected inside carry-on at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Handgun detected inside carry-on at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Scioto County, Ohio, woman Thursday at Huntington Tri-State Airport after detecting a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. TSA officials said in a news release they detected a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the carry-on bag. TSA... Read more

Huntington News Flash

Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
23
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
Huntington, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Huntington, WVPosted by
Huntington News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in Huntington right now

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Huntington, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3175 Us-60 E . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Marathon at 1002 9Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.