Lynchburg sports lineup: What’s trending

Shorebirds pounce on Hillcats' early miscues to win Thursday's doubleheader opener The resumption of Lynchburg’s suspended game with Delmarva was delayed two hours Thursday. That didn’t stop the Shorebirds from piling on the runs when the teams finally took the field. Delmarva scored three times in the sixth inning and added four more runs in the eighth to cruise to an... Read more

University of Lynchburg sports see widespread success amid 'COVID year' Industries have shifted approaches to stay alive amid the pandemic. Individuals have drastically adjusted the ways they go about daily tasks. For many, the goal each day has been simple: survive. The University of Lynchburg athletic department hasn’t been immune to the effects of COVID-19. The virus caused administrators, coaches... Read more

Lynchburg athletics enjoys historically successful Spring 2021 Lynchburg, Va. -- At first, it looked like it may not happen at all. Then, there was a glimmer of hope. And now, at the end of the most challenging semester most University of Lynchburg student-athletes and staff have ever faced, what remains is a tremendous sense of accomplishment. Lynchburg's... Read more

