Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Marysville

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 7 days ago

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Marysville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mukilteo / edmondsbeacon.com

Road trip: Mukilteo teenager biking across America

Road trip: Mukilteo teenager biking across America

Deven Boyce is embarking on a trip of a lifetime. On Wednesday, June 2, Deven, an eighth grader at Harbour Pointe Middle School, departed Mukilteo Lighthouse Park on his bicycle. His destination is about 3,200 miles away in New York City – the Statue of Liberty. He expects to arrive there at the end of July or early August. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Marysville / youtube.com

Marysville Getchell Basketball

Marysville Getchell Basketball

MGHS C basketball vs Jackson Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Marysville / youtube.com

Marysville Pilchuck Boys Basketball

Marysville Pilchuck Boys Basketball

Marysville Pilchuck C vs Getchel Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Everett / youtube.com

Jim Linden

Jim Linden

Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Read more

Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
7
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...