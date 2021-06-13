Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Monroe
(MONROE, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Monroe, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
#Shreveport / #BoosierCity 🤯🔥@horseshoe_bc 12-9pm • • • All 4📍Locations are back opened ⚜️ • • • 📍4905 WestBank Expressway 📍1407 Canal St 📍4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, LA 📍Oakwood Shopping Center • • • Available on @Ubereats & @Doordash for Delivery 🚙💨#delicious🤤 #neworleans ⚜️#wings 🍗 #catfish 🎏#ranchfries🍟 #daiquiri 🍹#lunch 🍽 #dinner 🍽#Catfishwrap🌯 #ranchfries 🍟#dinnerideas🍽 #goodvibes 🎶#foodies🍴#wings🍗🍗 #eat 👌🏽👌🏽#eatlocal 💜💜#goodfood #letseat
#Shreveport / #BoosierCity 🤯🔥@horseshoe_bc 12-9pm • • • All 4📍Locations are back opened ⚜️ • • • 📍4905 WestBank Expressway 📍1407 Canal St 📍4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, LA 📍Oakwood Shopping Center • • • Available on @Ubereats & @Doordash for Delivery 🚙💨#delicious🤤 #neworleans ⚜️#wings 🍗 #catfish 🎏#ranchfries🍟 #daiquiri 🍹#lunch 🍽 #dinner 🍽#Catfishwrap🌯 #ranchfries 🍟#dinnerideas🍽 #goodvibes 🎶#foodies🍴#wings🍗🍗 #eat 👌🏽👌🏽#eatlocal 💜💜#goodfood #letseat #goodtimes Read more
This is the County in the Monroe, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest
After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more
this is a lie there is no county in Monroe Louisiana as a matter of fact there is not a single county i all of Louisiana this story is totally made up
4 likes
NELA groups work to reduce underage drinking
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two groups are coming together to reduce underage drinking. ULM’S Chapter of Pi Sigma Epsilon is working with the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority to create a new awareness campaign. Drinking alcohol has become normal for some underage young adults but the consequences could be deadly. Read more
KETTL CORN LOCATIONS:https://pop-a-lotkettlecorn.com 11am-6:30pm Todays special: Come by get a FREE sample of our Kettle corn and sign up for our text alerts by simply sending a text message to our code for that location and get a Text notification every time were back in your area and notified when we run
KETTL CORN LOCATIONS:https://pop-a-lotkettlecorn.com 11am-6:30pm Todays special: Come by get a FREE sample of our Kettle corn and sign up for our text alerts by simply sending a text message to our code for that location and get a Text notification every time were back in your area and notified when we run sales or promotions on our Kettle Corn website. Don't miss out!! Todays locations:6-11-21 Alexandria Mall @Tallulah, LA U-Pak it @Desiard St. U-Pak it in Monroe, LA Also if we are not in your area, you don't have to miss out- you can Also sign up for our special online promotions by texting popalot to the number 28748. Thanks for your support. We hope to see you soon! Read more