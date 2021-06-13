What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Yuba City
Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more
would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol
how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers
Gov. Newsom Signs Order Officially Marking End Of California Stay-At-Home Order
Most of California’s coronavirus rules governing public gatherings will officially disappear on Tuesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that heralds the end of the pandemic’s hold on much of the state’s public life. Read more
🤣🤣🤣 Stay home? What a clown 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡. Did he and his demoNiocrat$ comrades? If course not dude. Keep suckling that demoNcrats tit libtards
70% , wow, once these experimental gene therapies recipients croak off, the freeways will be much clearer.
Doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccine warns breakthrough cases are possible
BREA, Calif. - A California doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 months after receiving the vaccine shares a warning about breakthrough cases with the public. It had been about six months since Dr. Eugene Choi got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. But right now, the Los Angeles-based radiologist is in quarantine fighting off the virus he thought he wouldn't get. Read more
Even fully vaccinated you can still get it. There has never been any containment of the Virus or it's 10 new variants. So I will continue to wear a mask and social distance.
This will never end. Bill Gates plan was a success and will make him very very wealthy-all the pharmaceutical companies involved will become very wealthy and the politicians will get very very nice presents -gifts -and compensation in the form of legal bribe money- campaign finance contributions to keep lies spreading and to suppress the truth and to create panic and hysteria-to cause discord and division and breed hatred among people and extreme violence- they are complicit and culpable to everyone who has been a victim by this-from the small business owners who were forced out of business by city workers who were demon possessed and danced with joy on camera after shutting down small business owners and financially destroying them-to those who actually died from this man made bioweapon which was designed for population control and for profit. Sad part is he will probably be first in line to get the new vaccine virus update-probably catch a variant too.
