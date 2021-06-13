Cancel
Yuba City, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
(YUBA CITY, CA) Life in Yuba City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Yuba City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Yuba City / facebook.com

Need dessert ideas tonight? We’ve got you covered! Stop by your Yuba City Walmart!

Need dessert ideas tonight? We’ve got you covered! Stop by your Yuba City Walmart!

Need dessert ideas tonight? We’ve got you covered! Stop by your Yuba City Walmart! Read more

California / cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Order Officially Marking End Of California Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Newsom Signs Order Officially Marking End Of California Stay-At-Home Order

Most of California’s coronavirus rules governing public gatherings will officially disappear on Tuesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that heralds the end of the pandemic’s hold on much of the state’s public life. Read more

Comments
avatar

🤣🤣🤣 Stay home? What a clown 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡. Did he and his demoNiocrat$ comrades? If course not dude. Keep suckling that demoNcrats tit libtards

65 likes 11 dislikes 28 replies

avatar

70% , wow, once these experimental gene therapies recipients croak off, the freeways will be much clearer.

48 likes 4 dislikes 11 replies

Los Angeles / foxla.com

Doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccine warns breakthrough cases are possible

Doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccine warns breakthrough cases are possible

BREA, Calif. - A California doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 months after receiving the vaccine shares a warning about breakthrough cases with the public. It had been about six months since Dr. Eugene Choi got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. But right now, the Los Angeles-based radiologist is in quarantine fighting off the virus he thought he wouldn't get. Read more

Comments
avatar

Even fully vaccinated you can still get it. There has never been any containment of the Virus or it's 10 new variants. So I will continue to wear a mask and social distance.

51 likes 4 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

This will never end. Bill Gates plan was a success and will make him very very wealthy-all the pharmaceutical companies involved will become very wealthy and the politicians will get very very nice presents -gifts -and compensation in the form of legal bribe money- campaign finance contributions to keep lies spreading and to suppress the truth and to create panic and hysteria-to cause discord and division and breed hatred among people and extreme violence- they are complicit and culpable to everyone who has been a victim by this-from the small business owners who were forced out of business by city workers who were demon possessed and danced with joy on camera after shutting down small business owners and financially destroying them-to those who actually died from this man made bioweapon which was designed for population control and for profit. Sad part is he will probably be first in line to get the new vaccine virus update-probably catch a variant too.

37 likes 5 dislikes 11 replies

ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

