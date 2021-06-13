Trending lifestyle headlines in Flagstaff

Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 7 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Life in Flagstaff has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Flagstaff / momcollective.com

How to Pool and Beach With a Baby

How to Pool and Beach With a Baby

Summer is finally here! It felt as though it would never arrive in Flagstaff this year, but it seems as though we are finally in the clear. Time to plant flowers, take a break from school, and bring the babies and kiddos to the pool, or maybe even the beach. Read more

Arizona / epickidsaz.com

Visiting Northern Arizona with Kids

Visiting Northern Arizona with Kids

Most people in Phoenix venture north of the Valley for a day trip now and then. We like to visit the mountains, tall pines and cool summers of Flagstaff with trips to the Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim and the small towns and sights to see on the way. But north of Flagstaff and the South Rim lies a vast, sparsely populated wilderness. If you’re looking for adventure on the road less traveled with your kids, here are some places you can visit north of I-40 in Arizona. Read more

Flagstaff / facebook.com

Get Outdoors with Mike Russell and MRB

Get Outdoors with Mike Russell and MRB

What's your perfect day outdoors? 🏞️ We tagged along with The GO Show with Mike Russell and Mother Road Beer and they pretty much nailed it: Good company, beautiful Flagstaff scenery, lots of wildlife and, of course, elk tacos and a little C&P Golden Ale never hurt! 🌮 🍻 Tune in to Mike's show to hear all about it and make your own plans for tomorrow's #NationalGetOutdoorsDay! Listen at https://fal.cn/3g1He Read more

Flagstaff / momcollective.com

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Az Rrb Life
Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff events coming soon

1. 20th Anniversary Flagstaff 911 Tower Challenge 2021; 2. A Flag Fourth; 3. Socially Distanced Pride Party - Celebrating 25 years!; 4. BASIS Flagstaff School Tour; 5. Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse Flagstaff, AZ;
Flagstaff Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Flagstaff

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flagstaff. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Flagstaff Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Flagstaff Saturday

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Flagstaff area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 605 W Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.