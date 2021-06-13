Sports wrap: Terre Haute
(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Four local bowlers on Indiana All-Star team
Several Wabash Valley bowlers will be representing the area this weekend in a prestigious event. Terre Haute South graduate David Hayes, Northview graduate Joey Price, West Vigo Viking Grace Macak and Terre Haute North Patriot Mary Brooks will be taking part in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Bowling event this weekend in Kentucky. Read more
Cael Light named Indiana All-Star
After finishing eighth in the 800 meter run at the IHSAA State Finals to earn All-State Terre Haute South senior Cael Light has been named a Indiana All-Star. The future Sycamore will now compete in Michigan this weekend against their state's best.
Racers from around the U.S. head to the Wabash Valley Dragway for Bernie Mann Memorial race
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be the biggest weekend of the year for race fans here in the Wabash Valley, and a hot one to boot. This weekend is the Bernie Mann Memorial No Delay nationals. Here in Terre Haute, drivers are coming from the area, state, and... Read more
METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Paris falls one run short in sectional title clash
It was an agonizingly close call, but Paris's softball team was not able to earn a sectional victory at Tolono Unity on Friday. In a see-saw battle, the Tigers fell 8-7 in eight innings to the host Rockets. A sacrifice fly by Tolono Unity's Taylor Joop in the eighth provided the winning run for the Rockets. Read more