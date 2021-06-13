Sports wrap: Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Four local bowlers on Indiana All-Star team Several Wabash Valley bowlers will be representing the area this weekend in a prestigious event. Terre Haute South graduate David Hayes, Northview graduate Joey Price, West Vigo Viking Grace Macak and Terre Haute North Patriot Mary Brooks will be taking part in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Bowling event this weekend in Kentucky. Read more

Cael Light named Indiana All-Star After finishing eighth in the 800 meter run at the IHSAA State Finals to earn All-State Terre Haute South senior Cael Light has been named a Indiana All-Star. The future Sycamore will now compete in Michigan this weekend against their state's best.

Racers from around the U.S. head to the Wabash Valley Dragway for Bernie Mann Memorial race TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be the biggest weekend of the year for race fans here in the Wabash Valley, and a hot one to boot. This weekend is the Bernie Mann Memorial No Delay nationals. Here in Terre Haute, drivers are coming from the area, state, and... Read more

