Pocatello, ID

Trending sports headlines in Pocatello

Pocatello Journal
 7 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Pocatello sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Idaho / idahostatejournal.com

Three locals qualify 1st to short go-round at state rodeo finals

Three locals qualify 1st to short go-round at state rodeo finals

Local competitors qualifying first for the short go-round in three events highlighted Friday's action at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals. After a long week of riding and roping, only the short go is left to decide the state champions. That begins 10 a.m. Sunday at the Bannock County Events Center. Read more

Idaho / idahostatejournal.com

Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals draw big local crowd

Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals draw big local crowd

POCATELLO — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals 2021 drew a big crowd to the arena of the Bannock County Event Center on Friday. The grandstand at 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello was nearly full during the event, which lasted much of the day. It was attended by... Read more

Pocatello / postregister.com

First go-round sees fast barrel racing times

First go-round sees fast barrel racing times

POCATELLO – If you like fast horses, then you can count on the cowgirls at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals to have brought the quickest and fastest around to Pocatello. No fewer than a dozen broke the 18-second barrier in the barrel racing event making it very tough... Read more

Pocatello / idahostatejournal.com

Legion roundup: Razorbacks open tournament with win

Legion roundup: Razorbacks open tournament with win

POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10, BOX ELDER (UT) 2 (6) At Skyview (UT), the Razorbacks opened the Logan tournament with a six-inning win over Box Elder. Trem Tolman, Mason Summerill and Alex Winn combined for six two-hit innings for Pocatello. Summerill and J.D. Gunderson each drove in two runs for the Razorbacks... Read more

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pocatello Journal

