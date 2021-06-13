Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Charleston
Free fishing weekend set for West Virginia June 12 & 13
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - People will soon have a chance to fish for free in West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice says Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 will be the state's Free Fishing Weekend. The two-day event allows people living in and out of the state to fish for...
I like the way North Carolina used to do it - fish for free in your home county, every day of the year.
Tips for surviving a venomous snake bite
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has two kinds of venomous snakes, the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead, and copperhead bites are the most common, according to the West Virginia Poison Center. Neither snake is venomous enough to kill you unless you have a severe anaphylactic reaction, Poison Center...
Tourism department launches 2021 birthday celebration
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Tourism last week announced the launch of the official celebration for the state's birthday on June 20, 2021. This year offers something extra to celebrate, as the state marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads.". "There's never been...
WV health experts worry new law will ignite ‘powder kegs’ amid HIV outbreak
West Virginia is facing its second large HIV outbreak in two years, and the federal government is in Charleston to help. But there's a key difference between the tools that are available now, and the ones the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could use during Cabell County's 2019 outbreak: new restrictions from both the capital city and the state on programs that distribute sterile syringes.
