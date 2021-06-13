Cancel
Charleston, WV

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, WV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Charleston area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

West Virginia / wtap.com

Free fishing weekend set for West Virginia June 12 & 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - People will soon have a chance to fish for free in West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice says Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 will be the state’s Free Fishing Weekend. The two-day event allows people living in and out of the state to fish for... Read more

Comments
avatar

I like the way North Carolina used to do it - fish for free in your home county, every day of the year.

1 like 4 replies

Charleston / wsaz.com

Tips for surviving a venomous snake bite

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has two kinds of venomous snakes, the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead, and copperhead bites are the most common, according to the West Virginia Poison Center. Neither snake is venomous enough to kill you unless you have a severe anaphylactic reaction, Poison Center... Read more

Charleston / fayettetribune.com

Tourism department launches 2021 birthday celebration

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Tourism last week announced the launch of the official celebration for the state’s birthday on June 20, 2021. This year offers something extra to celebrate, as the state marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”. “There’s never been... Read more

West Virginia / therecorddelta.com

WV health experts worry new law will ignite ‘powder kegs’ amid HIV outbreak

West Virginia is facing its second large HIV outbreak in two years, and the federal government is in Charleston to help. But there’s a key difference between the tools that are available now, and the ones the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could use during Cabell County’s 2019 outbreak: new restrictions from both the capital city and the state on programs that distribute sterile syringes. Read more

Comments
avatar

Get all these people off of Welfare make him get a job Her

ABOUT

With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

