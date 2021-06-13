Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 7 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) San Angelo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Angelo sports. For more stories from the San Angelo area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Angelo / myfoxzone.com

San Angelo YMCA launching annual "Y World of Sports Camps" this month

San Angelo YMCA launching annual "Y World of Sports Camps" this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo YMCA is launching its annual “Y World of Sports Camps” program beginning Monday, June 14. This program is designed on teaching the fundamentals in each sport involved. This is a four-week program that will last Monday through Thursday until July 8. "We just... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Angelo / myfoxzone.com

San Angelo Parks and Recreation launches adult flag football league

San Angelo Parks and Recreation launches adult flag football league

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Parks and Recreation is resurrecting its adult flag football league for the first time in 10 years. The organization is offering an 8-on-8 women’s division, men’s division and co-ed division. All games are played on Sundays at the Texas Bank Sports Complex. “Our... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
San Angelo / sanangelolive.com

ASU Rams Amazing Baseball Playoff Run Comes to an End

ASU Rams Amazing Baseball Playoff Run Comes to an End

SAN ANGELO,TX – The ASU Rams played Friday and lost to Wingate yet again. The Rams tried to mount a comeback late in the game but came up short 7-8. Wingate won and will play in the Championship. It looked like it was going to be a back and forth... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Angelo / sanangelolive.com

Angelo State University Rams Take First Loss

Angelo State University Rams Take First Loss

CARY, NC – The Angelo State Rams lost their first game to the Wingate Bulldogs. The Rams lost 5 – 4 after a lengthy rain delay in the bottom of the 9th inning. Wingate hit the ground running starting off quickly with 2 home runs in the 3rd and 4th innings that gave them a 4-0 lead. Read more

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
11
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
San Angelo, TXPosted by
San Angelo News Flash

Top homes for sale in San Angelo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute little 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath. Perfect for small family. Large bedrooms and back yard. Home has new roof by Hartman Roofing