Dothan, AL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Dothan

Dothan Journal
 7 days ago

(DOTHAN, AL) Life in Dothan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dothan area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Dothan / wtvy.com

People 30 to 50 years old have lowest vaccine rates, according to health officials

People 30 to 50 years old have lowest vaccine rates, according to health officials

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Health officials say the bulk of COVID-19 cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. “The most important thing is, this pandemic can turn again in the Fall and you want to be on the side of being vaccinated if that virus starts circulating rapid again,” Dr. Judd said. Read more

Dothan / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Slowest

This is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 16,000 new cases on June 10, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Dothan / wtvy.com

Dothan / wtvy.com

Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation

Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Should I get vaccinated?” That is the question people continue to ask themselves. Health officials say people may be avoiding the vaccine because they are getting lost in the misinformation. “People are still asking, ‘Are the vaccines safe?’ Yes. ‘Were they developed too fast?’ No. ‘Are... Read more

ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

