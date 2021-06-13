Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newnan, GA

Trending local sports in Newnan

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Newnan area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Newnan sports. For more stories from the Newnan area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Newnan / times-herald.com

Newnan Hoops gives back to the community

Newnan Hoops gives back to the community

This Tuesday through Thursday, the reigning Elite 8 finalist Newnan Cougars held their basketball camp at Evan Middle School. The campers were split into two groups, the K-4 graders participated in the morning from 8:30-11:30 a.m. while fifth grade on up followed behind from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Coach Trent... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Coweta County / times-herald.com

Northgate welcomes familiar face as new softball head coach

Northgate welcomes familiar face as new softball head coach

The Northgate Lady Vikings completed a successful junior camp this week on the softball diamond. It was an opportunity to get back on the field with the younger players and to teach the fundamentals and love for the game after missing last season’s camp because of COVID-19. It was also a special moment as someone other than now-retired Head Coach Lisa Skelton was in charge. It was an opportunity for new Head Coach and Northgate alumna Carleigh Baker to transition into her new role. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Georgia / 247sports.com

Georgia DL is currently in Blacksburg for an official visit

Georgia DL is currently in Blacksburg for an official visit

Last week, we saw a few new official visitors added to Virginia Tech’s official visitor list on Friday. This week, we have added a new, previously unreported, official visitor. Newnan, GA, defensive end Michai Hill is currently at Virginia Tech and is about to begin his official visit to Blacksburg. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Newnan / times-herald.com

Newnan Hoops gives back to the community

Newnan Hoops gives back to the community

This Tuesday through Thursday, the reigning Elite 8 finalist Newnan Cougars held their basketball camp at Evan Middle School. The campers were split into two groups, the K-4 graders participated in the morning from 8:30-11:30 a.m. while fifth grade on up followed behind from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Coach Trent... Read more

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
13
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Newnan, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related