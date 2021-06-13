Trending local sports in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Newnan area.

Newnan Hoops gives back to the community This Tuesday through Thursday, the reigning Elite 8 finalist Newnan Cougars held their basketball camp at Evan Middle School. The campers were split into two groups, the K-4 graders participated in the morning from 8:30-11:30 a.m. while fifth grade on up followed behind from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Coach Trent... Read more

Northgate welcomes familiar face as new softball head coach The Northgate Lady Vikings completed a successful junior camp this week on the softball diamond. It was an opportunity to get back on the field with the younger players and to teach the fundamentals and love for the game after missing last season’s camp because of COVID-19. It was also a special moment as someone other than now-retired Head Coach Lisa Skelton was in charge. It was an opportunity for new Head Coach and Northgate alumna Carleigh Baker to transition into her new role. Read more

Georgia DL is currently in Blacksburg for an official visit Last week, we saw a few new official visitors added to Virginia Tech’s official visitor list on Friday. This week, we have added a new, previously unreported, official visitor. Newnan, GA, defensive end Michai Hill is currently at Virginia Tech and is about to begin his official visit to Blacksburg. Read more

