Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Texas Water Safari back with chance at record breaking year After a year’s absence, the Texas Water Safari will be back this weekend. The 260-mile race will kick off Saturday in San Marcos at The Meadows Center as racers start their journey to Bill Sanders Memorial Park in Seadrift. “Everyone is pretty pumped up,” said race director Allen Spelce. “People... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Winners of the CCA Texas Star Tournament VICTORIA,Texas– For the first time in history, the CCA Texas STAR Tournament has the first Blue Tag and Green Tag Division winners! First up is Patrick Fisher of Cypress in the brand new Green Tag Division. He caught his new 19 Shoalwater Cat, Mercury motor, and McClain trailer, thanks to a thunderstorm. During a family getaway he made the call to sleep in instead of taking the boat out in the morning storms. Luckily, his desire to fish was still strong and decided he would head down to the dock and try to at least catch something. Catch something he did! Read more

LATEST NEWS

Jay Novacek signs autographs at a local liquor store VICTORIA,Texas– Three time super bowl champion Jay Novacek promoted his first ever whiskey called “84 Proof” in a local liquor store, Texas Liquor, Thursday evening as he signed autographs. Novacek got the idea of making his own brand of whiskey while he was in a deer blind and five years... Read more

TOP VIEWED