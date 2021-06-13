Trending local sports in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Bloomington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Watch now: Lauryn Blemler, Jen Kuhn help University High down Central Catholic for softball sectional title BLOOMINGTON — Lauryn Blemler twice tried to bunt, but was unsuccessful during the third inning of Thursday's Class 2A Sectional Softball championship game at McGraw Park. "Once I got to 0-2, I knew I had to put it in play," said the University High School sophomore. "I was trying to stay off the rise, stay within myself and do what I can do." Read more

PREP BOYS TRACK: Danville boys end season at sectional BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team did not have any state qualifiers after Thursday's IHSA Class 3A sectional at Bloomington High School. The highest finisher for the Vikings was Semaj Taylor, who took fifth in the shot put with a attempt of 13.82 meters. Matthew Thomas was sixth in the pole vault (3.70m), eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.41 seconds) and 12th in the 300 hurdles (44.83), while Joe Irons was ninth in the discus (40.09m) and the 400 relay team of Micah McGuire, Kaden Young, Davari Boyd and Fontell Shelby was 10th at 47.04. Read more

Normal West claims Class 3A Boys Sectional Track and Field title by a point BLOOMINGTON — Normal West High School used three individual victories and two relays wins to edge Edwardsville for the Class 3A Bloomington Boys Track and Field Sectional title Thursday at Fred Carlton Field. The Wildcats scored 94 points while Edwardsville had 93. Normal Community was fourth (46) and Bloomington fifth... Read more

