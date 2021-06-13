Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Valdosta

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 7 days ago

(VALDOSTA, GA) Life in Valdosta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Valdosta / tiftongazette.com

Lowndes adds four virus cases

Lowndes adds four virus cases

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by four Thursday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,970 cases since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report. There have reportedly been 4,964 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths,... Read more

Valdosta / wctv.tv

Valdosta Police Department introduces new K-9

Valdosta Police Department introduces new K-9

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it has added a new K-9 to its force: a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Iva. Iva is filled with dedication, drive and lots of fluff, according to VPD. Officer James Turner, who has worked at VPD for about six years now, is her K-9 handler. Read more

Valdosta / 247wallst.com

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 15,587 COVID-19 cases have been […] Read more

Valdosta / thegeorgiasun.com

Meet Iva, Valdosta's newest K-9 officer

Meet Iva, Valdosta’s newest K-9 officer

The Valdosta Police Department has added a new member to its team filled with dedication, drive, and a lot of fluff. Iva is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois that now works alongside K-9 handler James Turner. Turner has been with the Police Department for almost six years. Initially, he started as... Read more

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Valdosta, GA
Valdosta Journal

Valdosta events calendar

1. Wilding Out at Wild Adventures; 2. Group Dog Training: Saturdays; 3. Micro Wrestling Returns to Valdosta, GA!; 4. June ARTistic Expressions Ages 5-7; 5. Women of Purpose Conference 2021: "You Can Sit With Us!";
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta Journal

Top Valdosta news stories

(VALDOSTA, GA) The news in Valdosta never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Valdosta area, click here.