Hagerstown, MD

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hagerstown

Hagerstown Daily
 7 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hagerstown, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Washington County

1st responders, health care pros honored

First responders, law enforcement officers and others were recognized Wednesday for their efforts to serve and keep the public safe in Washington County. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Public Safety Awards ceremony recognized a range of life-saving rescues, crackdowns on crime, behind-the-scenes logistics and community service. Chamber President and... Read more

Hagerstown

The City of Hagerstown Community Yard Sale is set for Saturday, June 12

The City of Hagerstown Parks and Recreation Department will hold its second Community Yard Sale of the year this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park, 351 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown. There will be 72 yard-sale vendors, and the event will be held rain or shine. For... Read more

Washington County / heraldmailmedia.com

Hagerstown

Building City Park: Part III - A Hub of History and Industry

The City of Hagerstown is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of City Park Lake. The Department of Parks and Engineering presents Part 2 of a 6 part series about the Building of City Park. Read more

ABOUT

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Coming soon: Hagerstown events

1. Washington County and the Crossroads of the American Revolution; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. FitLot INTRO Class @ Wash. County MD. -Senior Activities Center, Hagerstown; 4. Walking Tour of Rose Hill Cemetery; 5. Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Washington Co. Free Library;