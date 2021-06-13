Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Scranton

(SCRANTON, PA) Life in Scranton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Bear spotted strolling through Scranton SCRANTON, Pa. — A viewer sent us a video showing the bear enjoying a bit of an afternoon stroll in Scranton Thursday. The animal was spotted in several parts of the city, including in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Webster Avenue. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Clipboard 6/10/21 Chicken dinner: Chicken and biscuit dinner, Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. or sold out, Clifford United Methodist Church, Main Street, $10. Card party: Women of Elmhurst Country Club card party, June 25, noon; reservations: Anne Catalano, 570-650-5949. Jermyn. Church dinner: Barbecue chicken and rib dinner, June 26, 1-5 p.m., St. Michael’s Center,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Suspect steals from oil vat at Scranton restaurant SCRANTON , LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Dickson City Police are currently investigating a recent robbery- On June1, an oil theft was reported by the owner of Sleepy Hollow Lounge and Restaurant at Idle Hours in North Scranton. We're told that around 4am, security cameras caught video of the suspect... Read more

LOCAL PICK