Scranton, PA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Scranton

Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 7 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Life in Scranton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Scranton / wnep.com

Bear spotted strolling through Scranton

Bear spotted strolling through Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A viewer sent us a video showing the bear enjoying a bit of an afternoon stroll in Scranton Thursday. The animal was spotted in several parts of the city, including in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Webster Avenue. Read more

avatar

whats the big deal. we have them along with rattlesnakes.bobcats coyotes every night in our backyard. get over it

Scranton / thetimes-tribune.com

Clipboard 6/10/21

Clipboard 6/10/21

Chicken dinner: Chicken and biscuit dinner, Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. or sold out, Clifford United Methodist Church, Main Street, $10. Card party: Women of Elmhurst Country Club card party, June 25, noon; reservations: Anne Catalano, 570-650-5949. Jermyn. Church dinner: Barbecue chicken and rib dinner, June 26, 1-5 p.m., St. Michael’s Center,... Read more

Scranton / fox56.com

Suspect steals from oil vat at Scranton restaurant

Suspect steals from oil vat at Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON , LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Dickson City Police are currently investigating a recent robbery- On June1, an oil theft was reported by the owner of Sleepy Hollow Lounge and Restaurant at Idle Hours in North Scranton. We're told that around 4am, security cameras caught video of the suspect... Read more

Scranton / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

