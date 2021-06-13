Sumter sports digest: Top stories today
(SUMTER, SC) Sumter sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sumter sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
American Legion softball comes to Patriot Park as Sumter Legends open first season
There was a lot of pomp and circumstance at Patriot Park SportPlex on Thursday, and rightfully so. It was the first time American Legion softball - that's right, softball - has been played in Sumter. The Sumter Legends, who are one of two … Read more
Sumter Today: Bobby Richardson gives us the lowdown on all things P-15s
Yesterday, we brought you to the diamond at Riley Park to see how Sumter’s P-15s summer baseball team held a camp for younger athletes. They were out there because the season is ramping up for them, and we were happy to connect with Sumter’s ultimate baseball legend. Yankee second-baseman and... Read more
Sumter takes home All-America City silver award 3rd year in a row
Although the community missed the cut a third year in a row, Team Sumter was still proud to take home another silver award and a Social Media and Online Outreach Award from the 2021 All-America City Awards on Wednesday evening. "We're just … Read more
Sumter Legends and Sumter Storm meet to highlight the 5 Things to Watch This Week
1. POST 15 SOFTBALL TEAMS MEET THURSDAYThe Sumter Storm and the Sumter Legend – the two softball teams being sponsored by American Legion Post 15 – will meet for the first time on … Read more