Sumter, SC

Sumter sports digest: Top stories today

Sumter News Flash
 7 days ago

(SUMTER, SC) Sumter sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sumter sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sumter / theitem.com

American Legion softball comes to Patriot Park as Sumter Legends open first season

American Legion softball comes to Patriot Park as Sumter Legends open first season

There was a lot of pomp and circumstance at Patriot Park SportPlex on Thursday, and rightfully so. It was the first time American Legion softball - that's right, softball - has been played in Sumter. The Sumter Legends, who are one of two … Read more

Sumter / theitem.com

Sumter Today: Bobby Richardson gives us the lowdown on all things P-15s

Sumter Today: Bobby Richardson gives us the lowdown on all things P-15s

Yesterday, we brought you to the diamond at Riley Park to see how Sumter’s P-15s summer baseball team held a camp for younger athletes. They were out there because the season is ramping up for them, and we were happy to connect with Sumter’s ultimate baseball legend. Yankee second-baseman and... Read more

Sumter / theitem.com

Sumter takes home All-America City silver award 3rd year in a row

Sumter takes home All-America City silver award 3rd year in a row

Although the community missed the cut a third year in a row, Team Sumter was still proud to take home another silver award and a Social Media and Online Outreach Award from the 2021 All-America City Awards on Wednesday evening. "We're just … Read more

Sumter / theitem.com

Sumter Legends and Sumter Storm meet to highlight the 5 Things to Watch This Week

Sumter Legends and Sumter Storm meet to highlight the 5 Things to Watch This Week

1. POST 15 SOFTBALL TEAMS MEET THURSDAYThe Sumter Storm and the Sumter Legend – the two softball teams being sponsored by American Legion Post 15 – will meet for the first time on … Read more

