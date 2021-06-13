What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gulfport
All aboard Mississippi Aquarium’s eco tours
The Mississippi Aquarium has a new weekly program that will connect guests to habitats that require conservation. Starting today, guests can climb aboard the Clipper, a 75-passenger boat at Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport and enjoy a 90-minute cruise with Mississippi Aquarium to learn about the wildlife and unique ecology of the Gulf of Mexico and the conservation work being done by scientists. Read more
if this is the same one in Gulfport, my husband and I took our kids there about two weeks ago, we paid 128.00 for all 4 of us to get in and it took less than 45 min to walk through the entire thing.
Two South Mississippi organizations team up to help combat vaccine hesitancy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vaccination rates in Mississippi remain low, as hesitancy toward the shot stays high. Coastal Family Health and the Faith Tabernacle of Praise teamed up to put shots in arms. A handful of people showed up for their first round of the vaccine. With only 31% of... Read more
This is the County in the Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Slowest
After adding over 16,000 new cases on June 10, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more
