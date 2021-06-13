What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gulfport

(GULFPORT, MS) Life in Gulfport has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

All aboard Mississippi Aquarium’s eco tours The Mississippi Aquarium has a new weekly program that will connect guests to habitats that require conservation. Starting today, guests can climb aboard the Clipper, a 75-passenger boat at Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport and enjoy a 90-minute cruise with Mississippi Aquarium to learn about the wildlife and unique ecology of the Gulf of Mexico and the conservation work being done by scientists. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Two South Mississippi organizations team up to help combat vaccine hesitancy BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vaccination rates in Mississippi remain low, as hesitancy toward the shot stays high. Coastal Family Health and the Faith Tabernacle of Praise teamed up to put shots in arms. A handful of people showed up for their first round of the vaccine. With only 31% of... Read more

TRENDING NOW

This is the County in the Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Slowest After adding over 16,000 new cases on June 10, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

LOCAL PICK