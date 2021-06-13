Trending lifestyle headlines in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Aspell Recovery Center hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Kirkland House JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - A local residential recovery house had a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently on their new home named the Kirkland House. The Kirkland House is a newly constructed 12-bed dorm for women at the Aspell Recovery Center. Aspell has been serving the area of west Tennessee since 1979. This... Read more

This is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Madison County Sheriff’s office is a state and national leader in mental health JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- In the last few years, the madison county sheriff’s office has become a state and national leader when it comes to dealing with mental health. The sheriff’s office trains all of their officers with over forty hours of classes to understand and respond to those dealing with mental illness. They also have a crisis intervention team that specializes in responding to mental health crises. The way they handle these crises has become the model for the state of Tennessee.The sheriff's office works with NAMI, the national alliance on mental illness and other organizations to help those suffering from mental illness. Read more

