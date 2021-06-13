Cancel
Trending lifestyle headlines in Jackson

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jackson / wnbjtv.com

Aspell Recovery Center hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Kirkland House

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - A local residential recovery house had a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently on their new home named the Kirkland House. The Kirkland House is a newly constructed 12-bed dorm for women at the Aspell Recovery Center. Aspell has been serving the area of west Tennessee since 1979. This... Read more

Jackson / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Madison County / wnbjtv.com

Madison County Sheriff’s office is a state and national leader in mental health

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- In the last few years, the madison county sheriff’s office has become a state and national leader when it comes to dealing with mental health. The sheriff’s office trains all of their officers with over forty hours of classes to understand and respond to those dealing with mental illness. They also have a crisis intervention team that specializes in responding to mental health crises. The way they handle these crises has become the model for the state of Tennessee.The sheriff's office works with NAMI, the national alliance on mental illness and other organizations to help those suffering from mental illness. Read more

Tennessee / chattanoogadailynews.com

The CDC is warning southern states, including Tennessee, about the threat of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, this variant was first identified in India and it led to mass cremations and burials. The B.1.617.2 variant is already spreading in the UK as well. According to the health officials, the TDH has identified 13 cases of the Delta variant and now... Read more

Comments
avatar

is this just another way to keep us down??? I'm sorry 😐 I'm.not believing it. Way to many lies been told by the Day I doctor. He 🙃 flip-flops way to much to believe anything...

27 likes 4 dislikes 17 replies

avatar

holy cow these comments. 😂 tell me you dont understand how viruses work without telling me...

4 likes 20 replies

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

