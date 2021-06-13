Trending lifestyle headlines in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Grand Junction, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Dog shot in her own backyard GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A dog was shot and killed in her own backyard and now her owner is left looking for answers. “Little Bit” was found laying in the yard with a puncture hole in her side. After her taking the dog to be examined the vet found a 22 caliber pellet lodged into Little Bit. A police investigation found 3 more bullets in the yard. That, coupled with the six foot privacy fence around the yard is leading the owners to believe this was intentional. Read more

HURRY – Enjoy Grand Junction’s Cactus Flowers While You Can Several varieties of cacti around Western Colorado are starting to bloom. Get out and enjoy them while you can. These cactus and their flowers are really something to see. Sadly, the flowers don't last for long. Wake Up Call This Last Weekend. The cacti pictured above belong to my neighbor.... Read more

Police seek public’s help to locate dog that was stolen from owner GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to find a dog that was stolen from its owner earlier this month. The GJPD says that on June 6, officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen dog, which the owner stated that a known female had taken the dog without her permission the night before, and the victim was asking for assistance in having the dog returned. Read more

