Medford, OR

The lineup: Sports news in Medford

Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Medford area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Medford sports. For more stories from the Medford area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Medford / kdrv.com

Two clutch performances, one Tornado

Two clutch performances, one Tornado

MEDFORD, Ore--- The North Medford vs South Medford rivalry game was played at a different time of the year than normal, but the same tension was still there on Wednesday. The North Medford boys found themselves trailing the Panthers for most of the game. Even as Landon Ellis dropped 12 points by halftime, North could not find a way in front of South. Read more

Medford / kdrv.com

Medford / nrtoday.com

Medford gets a 7-spot in 10th to beat Dr. Stewart's

Medford gets a 7-spot in 10th to beat Dr. Stewart's

“You can’t give them an inch or they’ll take a mile, and they did that in the 10th.”. Those were the words of Dr. Stewart’s head coach Jeremiah Robbins, referring to the opportunistic Medford Mustangs. The Docs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it... Read more

Roseburg / youtube.com

Roseburg Boys Basketball vs North Medford (6/11/21)

Roseburg Boys Basketball vs North Medford (6/11/21)

Read more

ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

