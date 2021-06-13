The lineup: Sports news in Medford

(MEDFORD, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Medford area.

Two clutch performances, one Tornado MEDFORD, Ore--- The North Medford vs South Medford rivalry game was played at a different time of the year than normal, but the same tension was still there on Wednesday. The North Medford boys found themselves trailing the Panthers for most of the game. Even as Landon Ellis dropped 12 points by halftime, North could not find a way in front of South. Read more

Medford gets a 7-spot in 10th to beat Dr. Stewart's “You can’t give them an inch or they’ll take a mile, and they did that in the 10th.”. Those were the words of Dr. Stewart’s head coach Jeremiah Robbins, referring to the opportunistic Medford Mustangs. The Docs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it... Read more

