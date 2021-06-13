Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Today
(CHEYENNE, WY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Laramie County / kingfm.com

Laramie County Sheriff's Office Reinstates Mask Mandate Due to 'Recent Rash' of COVID Cases

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it has reinstated its mask mandate for visitors due to a recent rash of COVID-19 cases within the dentention facility. Agency spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says the sheriff's office has been in consultation with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for guidance to...

Laramie County / kgab.com

Online Poll: Have You Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

At this point, virtually all American adults have been eligible for a free COVID-19 shot for quite some time. But that doesn't mean that everyone has gotten one or wants one. An April federal report said that the 11 most COVID-vaccine hesitant counties were all in Wyoming. While the state's...

Cheyenne / wyomingnewsnow.tv

F.E. Warren AFB opens Air Park to the public

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For many years, the public was only able to see the missiles on display at F.E. Warren Air Force Base from the outside of the fence surrounding it. On Thursday, that changed, as a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the Air Park. It will now be open 24/7 365 days of the year.

Wyoming / wyo4news.com

Ballot initiatives on cannabis submitted to Secretary of State

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) — Today, Wyoming State Rep. Marshall Burt and national Libertarian Party officials submitted two (2) ballot initiatives to the Wyoming Secretary of State. The ballot measures aim to accomplish two things: legalize medical cannabis and decriminalize cannabis for personal use. Voters in Wyoming will be...

if we vote yes on this, law enforcement can focus on the big meth problem

With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Wyoming Lifestyle
