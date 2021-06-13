Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Reinstates Mask Mandate Due to ‘Recent Rash’ of COVID Cases The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has reinstated its mask mandate for visitors due to a recent rash of COVID-19 cases within the dentention facility. Agency spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says the sheriff's office has been in consultation with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for guidance to... Read more

Online Poll: Have You Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19? At this point, virtually all American adults have been eligible for a free COVID-19 shot for quite some time. But that doesn't mean that everyone has gotten one or wants one. An April federal report said that the 11 most COVID-vaccine hesitant counties were all in Wyoming. While the state's... Read more

F.E. Warren AFB opens Air Park to the public CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For many years, the public was only able to see the missiles on display at F.E. Warren Air Force Base from the outside of the fence surrounding it. On Thursday, that changed, as a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the Air Park. It will now be open 24/7 365 days of the year. Read more

