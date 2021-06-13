Trending lifestyle headlines in Lima

(LIMA, OH) Life in Lima has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Li’s Seafood Boil opens on Lima Mall property LIMA — Li’s Seafood Boil, in the former Ruby Tuesday’s location at 2404 Elida Road is now open for business. Zan Feng and his wife Li are leasing the building from the Lima Mall. They already operate Oki Bento Box inside the mall and saw Ruby Tuesday’s demise as an... Read more

Births June 1 — Tiffany and Thomas Rayoum, Delphos, girl. June 7 — Kristian Cox and Melvin Wright, Lima, boy; Sarah and Michael Murphy, Lima, girl. June 9 — Megan and Jarrod Delong, Cridersville, boy. Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. June 9 — Shaelyn and Ryan Moran, Ottawa, boy; Raven Traylor,... Read more

Lima Memorial unveils new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System on Thursday unveiled its new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center, a $2.5 million project that converted the hospital’s fourth floor into a family-oriented physical therapy center designed to remind patients of home. The 17-bed rehab center is now home to a family café, garage, salon, gym... Read more

