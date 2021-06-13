Trending lifestyle headlines in Lima

Cancel
Lima, OH

Lima / limaohio.com

Li’s Seafood Boil opens on Lima Mall property

Li’s Seafood Boil opens on Lima Mall property

LIMA — Li’s Seafood Boil, in the former Ruby Tuesday’s location at 2404 Elida Road is now open for business. Zan Feng and his wife Li are leasing the building from the Lima Mall. They already operate Oki Bento Box inside the mall and saw Ruby Tuesday’s demise as an... Read more

Lima / limaohio.com

Births

Births

June 1 — Tiffany and Thomas Rayoum, Delphos, girl. June 7 — Kristian Cox and Melvin Wright, Lima, boy; Sarah and Michael Murphy, Lima, girl. June 9 — Megan and Jarrod Delong, Cridersville, boy. Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. June 9 — Shaelyn and Ryan Moran, Ottawa, boy; Raven Traylor,... Read more

Lima / limaohio.com

Lima Memorial unveils new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center

Lima Memorial unveils new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System on Thursday unveiled its new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center, a $2.5 million project that converted the hospital’s fourth floor into a family-oriented physical therapy center designed to remind patients of home. The 17-bed rehab center is now home to a family café, garage, salon, gym... Read more

Allen County / limaohio.com

Today’s latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Today’s latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health is now offering Pfizer vaccinations for anyone age 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be available. Walk-ins welcome. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule an appointment or call 419-228-4636 to schedule an appointment outside regular clinic hours. Read more

