What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Indio

(INDIO, CA) Life in Indio has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Here Are the Must-Gets on Record Store Day 2021 Festivalgoers are seen in the Record Store during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) It’s that time of year again! It’s like Christmas in... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Watch: CA vaccine lottery drawing for $50K cash prizes; one RivCo winner pulled SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State officials are awarding $50,000 prizes today to another 15 vaccinated residents as part of a financial incentive program to encourage inoculations against COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in. San Diego with one of last week's winners to help announce the new lucky residents. Watch the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Giant Desert Hot Springs Cactus Confirmed To Be Over 150 Years Old We are learning more about the Desert Hot Springs cactus that is over two stories tall. We first shared this story with you earlier this week, about neighbors wanting to learn how to preserve and protect the prickly giant. Now, experts have contacted our station and are shedding light on... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE