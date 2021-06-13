Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Indio

Posted by 
Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 7 days ago

(INDIO, CA) Life in Indio has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Indio / 1077thebone.com

Here Are the Must-Gets on Record Store Day 2021

Here Are the Must-Gets on Record Store Day 2021

Festivalgoers are seen in the Record Store during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) It’s that time of year again! It’s like Christmas in... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
California / kesq.com

Watch: CA vaccine lottery drawing for $50K cash prizes; one RivCo winner pulled

Watch: CA vaccine lottery drawing for $50K cash prizes; one RivCo winner pulled

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State officials are awarding $50,000 prizes today to another 15 vaccinated residents as part of a financial incentive program to encourage inoculations against COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in. San Diego with one of last week's winners to help announce the new lucky residents. Watch the... Read more

Comments
avatar

where's the money coming from. oh the taxpayers the essential employees you know the ones that were promised hazard pay but received nothing

5 likes

avatar

I think it's a little unfair they should have everybody in that pool of people not just people that were convinced to get a shot to help the population. It's like unfair that should be everybody that got a shot not just people that wanted to get $50000 everybody shave a chance regardless.

5 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Desert Hot Springs / nbcpalmsprings.com

Giant Desert Hot Springs Cactus Confirmed To Be Over 150 Years Old

Giant Desert Hot Springs Cactus Confirmed To Be Over 150 Years Old

We are learning more about the Desert Hot Springs cactus that is over two stories tall. We first shared this story with you earlier this week, about neighbors wanting to learn how to preserve and protect the prickly giant. Now, experts have contacted our station and are shedding light on... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
California / travelingmom.com

A Beach Resort in the Desert? Margaritaville Palm Springs CA Review

A Beach Resort in the Desert? Margaritaville Palm Springs CA Review

Does a tropical beach vibe work in the California desert? The new Margaritaville Palm Springs Resort says yes! And after a weekend relaxing by the hotel’s island-themed pool and lush tropical gardens, we’re going to have to agree. Here is a review of the new Margaritaville Palm Springs. Disclosure: This... Read more

Indio Voice

Indio Voice

Indio, CA
11
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Indio, CAPosted by
Indio Voice

Events on the Indio calendar

1. Noches De Fuego – Latin Music; 2. Brad Mercer and His 8-Piece Band Entertains at Brad’s Pad at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio; 3. Indio Ca! Miklo Meet & Greet; 4. Traditional Yoga I; 5. Indio International Tamale Festival;
Indio, CAPosted by
Indio Voice

Indio-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Rarely do homes have a detached casita, and this one does! Plus, it's been redesigned so it has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms!
Indio, CAPosted by
Indio Voice

Top stories trending in Indio

(INDIO, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Indio area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Indio area, click here.