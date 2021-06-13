What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Indio
Here Are the Must-Gets on Record Store Day 2021
Festivalgoers are seen in the Record Store during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) It’s that time of year again! It’s like Christmas in... Read more
Watch: CA vaccine lottery drawing for $50K cash prizes; one RivCo winner pulled
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State officials are awarding $50,000 prizes today to another 15 vaccinated residents as part of a financial incentive program to encourage inoculations against COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in. San Diego with one of last week's winners to help announce the new lucky residents. Watch the... Read more
where's the money coming from. oh the taxpayers the essential employees you know the ones that were promised hazard pay but received nothing
5 likes
I think it's a little unfair they should have everybody in that pool of people not just people that were convinced to get a shot to help the population. It's like unfair that should be everybody that got a shot not just people that wanted to get $50000 everybody shave a chance regardless.
5 likes
Giant Desert Hot Springs Cactus Confirmed To Be Over 150 Years Old
We are learning more about the Desert Hot Springs cactus that is over two stories tall. We first shared this story with you earlier this week, about neighbors wanting to learn how to preserve and protect the prickly giant. Now, experts have contacted our station and are shedding light on... Read more
A Beach Resort in the Desert? Margaritaville Palm Springs CA Review
Does a tropical beach vibe work in the California desert? The new Margaritaville Palm Springs Resort says yes! And after a weekend relaxing by the hotel’s island-themed pool and lush tropical gardens, we’re going to have to agree. Here is a review of the new Margaritaville Palm Springs. Disclosure: This... Read more