Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Morgantown

COVID-19 Metrics Continue Dropping in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Less than 10 days out from West Virginia’s 158th birthday, the number of COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations continue to collapse thanks to effective vaccines. Gov. Jim Justice credits the vaccines for not only bringing down the state’s COVID-19 infections but also for protecting him after he found... Read more
You really think effective vaccines are the cause for the cases dropping? is this what is being sold now to push the untested unsafe poison into the veins of West Virginia's public? How about giving some credit to masks, people taking care of their health, precautions individuals and businesses have taken, or here is a wild idea not everyone is susceptible to.it? they failed to infect everyone due to individual immunity, what a stretch. I work in healthcare and for a year and a half I worked in the middle of more infected than I can remember before PPE mandates and never got sick some.of my co-workers did, I did not. I contracted a mutated strain in which I recovered now possessing anti-bodies that doctors say will protect me better than the vaccines of current. So our bodies are specifically built to overcome and adapt when an invading viruses are upon us. So we all have a choice to make let it be your own, let it be American and free as it should be without false information driven
why put a downer word associated with West Virginia's birthday. cut it out governor
there is no need to associate that downer word with West Virginia's birthday. just let West Virginia heal already okay?
Increase in Opioid Use During the Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Risk to Firefighters
We had an epidemic of loneliness to begin with, and the pandemic only increased that. The number of drug-overdose deaths across the Tri-State area (West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania) continue to outpace the number of individuals who have died as a result of the coronavirus as of Friday, officials said. Read more
Mountain Line looking to encourage employee vaccinations
MORGANTOWN — Education?. A sincere letter of request from the board of directors?. The Mountain Line Transit Board of Directors is looking into how it can convince employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mountain Line CEO Dave Bruffy said 38%, or 27 of the transit authority’s 71 employees have yet... Read more