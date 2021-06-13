Cancel
Davenport, IA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Davenport

Davenport Digest
7 days ago
 7 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Davenport, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

East Moline / qconline.com

Bettendorf and East Moline waiting on state guidance on uses of COVID-19 relief funds

Bettendorf and East Moline waiting on state guidance on uses of COVID-19 relief funds

Bettendorf and East Moline are looking to Iowa and Illinois governments for guidance on how to apply for and allocate the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding. Rock Island, Davenport, and Scott County elected officials began deliberating this week about how to use funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March. Each municipal entity is expecting much more in relief funding to allocate than either Bettendorf, which is expecting $5 million, or East Moline, which is expecting $2.55 million. Read more

Davenport / davenportjournal.com

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 402,822 positive COVID-19 cases statewide since the pandemic began

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 402,822 positive COVID-19 cases statewide since the pandemic began

Davenport, IA – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported additional 75 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 6 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-19 is reported as the underlying cause for 5,377 deaths. 2,834,721 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa. Read more

Davenport / qctimes.com

Iowa Medical Board takes action against 2 Q-C doctors

Iowa Medical Board takes action against 2 Q-C doctors

The Iowa Board of Medicine has issued public orders for two cases involving Quad-City doctors. • Susannah P. Friemel, M.D., a 46-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who practices internal medicine in Davenport. She had a termination order issued by the Board on June 3. On August 28, 2020, Friemel entered into a... Read more

Moline / wqad.com

WATCH: A tour of the free splash pads around the Quad Cities metro

WATCH: A tour of the free splash pads around the Quad Cities metro

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for a place to beat the heat this summer? The Quad Cities metro area has seven parks with free water features that will get you sprayed or soaked!. Bass Street Landing in Moline is located at the start of 17th Street in downtown. This spray area features statues of little fishermen, who spray water when activated. The area is especially popular during the Landing's Thursday night concert series, which run through early September 2021. Read more

ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

