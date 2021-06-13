What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Davenport, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Bettendorf and East Moline waiting on state guidance on uses of COVID-19 relief funds Bettendorf and East Moline are looking to Iowa and Illinois governments for guidance on how to apply for and allocate the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding. Rock Island, Davenport, and Scott County elected officials began deliberating this week about how to use funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March. Each municipal entity is expecting much more in relief funding to allocate than either Bettendorf, which is expecting $5 million, or East Moline, which is expecting $2.55 million. Read more

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 402,822 positive COVID-19 cases statewide since the pandemic began Davenport, IA – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported additional 75 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 6 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-19 is reported as the underlying cause for 5,377 deaths. 2,834,721 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa. Read more

Iowa Medical Board takes action against 2 Q-C doctors The Iowa Board of Medicine has issued public orders for two cases involving Quad-City doctors. • Susannah P. Friemel, M.D., a 46-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who practices internal medicine in Davenport. She had a termination order issued by the Board on June 3. On August 28, 2020, Friemel entered into a... Read more

