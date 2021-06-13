Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kennewick

 7 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kennewick / keprtv.com

Sunset at Southridge back in Kennewick this summer

Sunset at Southridge back in Kennewick this summer

Kennewick, WASH. — Sunset at Southridge is back after being cancelled to covid last year. The annual event will be held outside of Gesa Carousel of Dreams and will feature over a dozen local food vendors. Every vendor offers a $7 dinner special which will include a main entrée, side... Read more

Kennewick / newstalk870.am

Will They? Students Urged to “Ditch The Mask” Last Day of School

Will They? Students Urged to "Ditch The Mask" Last Day of School

It will be interesting to see what happens with this one. On the Facebook page Re-Open Tri-Cities (which is a private page, you must ask to join) there is a post encouraging students to "Ditch the Mask" for the final day of school. For most, their final day is next... Read more

Kennewick / youtube.com

Kennewick dispensary creates own vaccine incentive program

Kennewick dispensary creates own vaccine incentive program

Madeleine Hagen reports. Read more

Kennewick / fox41yakima.com

Chaplaincy Cork's Place Helps Heal the Community From Loss and Grief Through Postvention

Chaplaincy Cork's Place Helps Heal the Community From Loss and Grief Through Postvention

KENNEWICK, WA – Chaplaincy Cork’s Place, a non-profit organization in Kennewick, provides mental health resources, classes, and support groups for those suffering from the loss of a loved, whether by natural causes or suicide. “People who lose a loved one to suicide are actually at a higher risk for suicide.”... Read more

Kennewick, WA
ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

