Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kennewick

(KENNEWICK, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Sunset at Southridge back in Kennewick this summer Kennewick, WASH. — Sunset at Southridge is back after being cancelled to covid last year. The annual event will be held outside of Gesa Carousel of Dreams and will feature over a dozen local food vendors. Every vendor offers a $7 dinner special which will include a main entrée, side... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Will They? Students Urged to “Ditch The Mask” Last Day of School It will be interesting to see what happens with this one. On the Facebook page Re-Open Tri-Cities (which is a private page, you must ask to join) there is a post encouraging students to "Ditch the Mask" for the final day of school. For most, their final day is next... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Kennewick dispensary creates own vaccine incentive program Madeleine Hagen reports. Read more

LATEST NEWS