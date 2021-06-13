Trending sports headlines in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Idaho Falls sports. For more stories from the Idaho Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

2021 Scenic River Classic ready to race again Saturday The Scenic River Classic, Idaho Falls’ oldest race event, is ready to run again Saturday, June 12. The post 2021 Scenic River Classic ready to race again Saturday appeared first on Local News 8. Read more

LOCAL PICK

How Billy Butler, the Chukars' new hitting coach, is adjusting to life on the coaching side Billy Butler’s life looks far different than it used to. In the mornings, instead of heading to a major-league ballpark to warm up for a game, he helps his three daughters get ready for school. In the afternoons, rather than stroll onto the on-deck circle before a crowd of thousands, he might go golfing. When evening rolls around, Butler drives his kids out to softball practice, helping coach the group of girls that have changed his life for the better. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Tee’d Up For Success Mark Twain may have referred to golf as a good walk spoiled, but if he were transported to the early 1960s to the highlands southeast of Idaho Falls, he might have quickly changed his tune. By that time, the nascent Idaho Falls Country Club was just taking shape, and it has since matured into a bonafide championship-calibre golf course. Like its rippled tree-studded landscape of manicured swales and summits, the facility has seen its own ups and downs over the decades. Read more

TOP VIEWED