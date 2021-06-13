Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Lifestyle wrap: Lafayette

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lafayette / wlfi.com

Food Truck Friday: Travelin' Tom's Coffee

Food Truck Friday: Travelin' Tom's Coffee

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Travelin' Tom's Coffee is hot off the line and ready to serve the Greater Lafayette area. The food truck may only be one week old, but is already making an impact. Travelin' Tom's serves your usual coffees and frappes. They also offer a 'Nitro Lemonade' for... Read more

Lafayette / wlfi.com

Eviction moratorium set to end soon, local organizations preparing

Eviction moratorium set to end soon, local organizations preparing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, INd. (WLFI)—The national eviction moratorium is coming to a close in three weeks. President Biden extended the moratorium in March. It protects tenants who are financially struggling during the pandemic. June 30th will put the cap on the CDC's eviction moratorium. According to Eviction Lab landlords in Indiana... Read more

Lafayette / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

This is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 25,711 COVID-19 cases have […] Read more

Lafayette / wlfi.com

Lafayette, IN
With Lafayette Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

