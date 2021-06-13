Lifestyle wrap: Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Food Truck Friday: Travelin' Tom's Coffee LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Travelin' Tom's Coffee is hot off the line and ready to serve the Greater Lafayette area. The food truck may only be one week old, but is already making an impact. Travelin' Tom's serves your usual coffees and frappes. They also offer a 'Nitro Lemonade' for... Read more

Eviction moratorium set to end soon, local organizations preparing TIPPECANOE COUNTY, INd. (WLFI)—The national eviction moratorium is coming to a close in three weeks. President Biden extended the moratorium in March. It protects tenants who are financially struggling during the pandemic. June 30th will put the cap on the CDC's eviction moratorium. According to Eviction Lab landlords in Indiana... Read more

This is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19 Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 25,711 COVID-19 cases have […] Read more

