Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Trending lifestyle headlines in Longview

Posted by 
Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 7 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Life in Longview has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Longview / ktbb.com

Man arrested on animal cruelty charge

Man arrested on animal cruelty charge

LONGVIEW — Authorities in Longview have arrested a Tatum man for alleged animal cruelty. Police say they were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the America’s Best Value Inn on Estes Parkway regarding a disturbance in one of the rooms. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 54-year-old David Fields, who they say admitted to punishing his dog for using the bathroom on the floor. An officer found the dog in the room and observed what was termed serious injury to the animal. During the investigation, a veterinarian told officers that the dog had severe trauma and was taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment. Fields was jailed on a charged of cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury, a 3rd-degree felony. Read more

Comments
avatar

you know we are all animals, we all have souls. He will get three months time served. he should get life

3 likes

avatar

The penalty is not severe enough! Whatever an abuser does to an animal they should have it done to them, and then get lots of time in prison.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Longview / classicrock961.com

Heartbreaking Animal Cruelty in Longview–Police Are Investigating Now

Heartbreaking Animal Cruelty in Longview–Police Are Investigating Now

Although we do have laws on the books that offer some level of protection against animal cruelty, some advocates feel they are not harsh enough. Thankfully they've improved some since cruelty to animals became a felony as of November 2019. In many cases, those convicted in a civil case of... Read more

Comments
avatar

someone needs to find a way to start a registry 4 peeps that do this kind of smack🙏👐 healing prayers 🙏🙏 4 this FURBABY 😭

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Longview / kltv.com

Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter

Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has seen some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As CDC guidelines are being relaxed, some of those added precautions are going to be made permanent as animal intake numbers increase. Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Manager Chris... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Longview / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

This is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
38
Followers
20
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Longview, TXPosted by
Longview Voice

Events on the Longview calendar

1. PWAP - Northeast Texas Association of Paralegals; 2. New Summer Life Groups; 3. Great Texas Hot Air Balloon Race over Longview (Tx); 4. Fairytale Fantasy Social Photoshoot; 5. Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Longview Texas;
Longview, TXPosted by
Longview Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in Longview

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3/2/2 in a great location centrally located and close to all amenities. Large yard with lots of possibilities & small fenced backyard off of