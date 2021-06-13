Trending lifestyle headlines in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) Life in Longview has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Man arrested on animal cruelty charge LONGVIEW — Authorities in Longview have arrested a Tatum man for alleged animal cruelty. Police say they were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the America’s Best Value Inn on Estes Parkway regarding a disturbance in one of the rooms. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 54-year-old David Fields, who they say admitted to punishing his dog for using the bathroom on the floor. An officer found the dog in the room and observed what was termed serious injury to the animal. During the investigation, a veterinarian told officers that the dog had severe trauma and was taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment. Fields was jailed on a charged of cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury, a 3rd-degree felony. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Heartbreaking Animal Cruelty in Longview–Police Are Investigating Now Although we do have laws on the books that offer some level of protection against animal cruelty, some advocates feel they are not harsh enough. Thankfully they've improved some since cruelty to animals became a felony as of November 2019. In many cases, those convicted in a civil case of... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has seen some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As CDC guidelines are being relaxed, some of those added precautions are going to be made permanent as animal intake numbers increase. Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Manager Chris... Read more

TOP VIEWED