Albany, GA

Your Albany lifestyle news

 7 days ago

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Albany / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Comments
avatar

and thanks to Kemp those numbers are fixing to go up like a rocket because of everybody trying to go back to work somewhere.

1 like

Dougherty County / walb.com

Dougherty Co. ends COVID operations at emergency operations center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Citing the steadiness of low COVID-19 numbers, the Dougherty County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will close its COVID-19 operations, according to county officials. The county said the closure is effective immediately. County officials said with the closure, residents are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A... Read more

Dougherty County / walb.com

Dougherty Co. ends COVID operations at emergency operations center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Citing the steadiness of low COVID-19 numbers, the Dougherty County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will close its COVID-19 operations, according to county officials. The county said the closure is effective immediately. County officials said with the closure, residents are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A... Read more

Dougherty County / southgatv.com

Albany and Dougherty County suspend EOC COVID-19 operations

(ALBANY, GA) – Albany and Dougherty County officials met Thursday to make a major announcement: that they would be closing the Emergency Operations Center for COVID-19 as well as suspending task force conferences. Albany Fire Chief, Cedric Scott says that with a major decline in COVID-19 cases in the community,... Read more

ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Albany, GA
Albany News Flash

Albany events calendar

1. AFGE Retirement Workshop - 08/01/21 - GA - Albany, GA; 2. HAPKIDO INTERNATIONAL OPEN SEMINAR; 3. Spotting the Signs of Human Trafficking; 4. Casting Crowns - Only Jesus Tour - Ablany, GA; 5. Soul Sessions Albany LIVE!!!- Raheem Devaughn;
Albany, GA
Albany News Flash

Top homes for sale in Albany

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lots of space in Northwest Albany! 5 bedroom 3 bath with over 3000 sqft.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Wiley & Kyla Standring Team,
Albany, GA
Albany News Flash

Where's the cheapest gas in Albany?

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.