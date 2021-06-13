Your Albany lifestyle news
This is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest
After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more
and thanks to Kemp those numbers are fixing to go up like a rocket because of everybody trying to go back to work somewhere.
Dougherty Co. ends COVID operations at emergency operations center
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Citing the steadiness of low COVID-19 numbers, the Dougherty County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will close its COVID-19 operations, according to county officials. The county said the closure is effective immediately. County officials said with the closure, residents are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A... Read more
Albany and Dougherty County suspend EOC COVID-19 operations
(ALBANY, GA) – Albany and Dougherty County officials met Thursday to make a major announcement: that they would be closing the Emergency Operations Center for COVID-19 as well as suspending task force conferences. Albany Fire Chief, Cedric Scott says that with a major decline in COVID-19 cases in the community,... Read more