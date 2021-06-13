Trending sports headlines in Concord

(CONCORD, NC) Concord sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Concord sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Inside the Numbers: All-star teams for the All-Star Race CONCORD, N.C. -- The sky is the limit for Hendrick Motorsports as the organization heads to the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Not only does Hendrick Motorsports have the most all-star wins to its name, but it has the two most recent winners of the exhibition event with Chase Elliott (2020) and Kyle Larson (2019) in its ranks. Their respective victories in the prestigious race mean they are locked into the event for life. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Timeless tales of winning: Memories of Hendrick Motorsports' trailblazers CONCORD, N.C. – Breaking the NASCAR Cup Series all-time win record set by Petty Enterprises took a team of dedicated individuals who work hard day in and day out for one goal: winning races. Hendrick Motorsports broke the Cup Series record at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30 in sweeping... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Charlotte brothers win $2,000 in scholarships via Motor Mania CONCORD – The Tox1c Brothers – Tox1c Swift and Tox1c Flam3 – won the first-ever Motor Mania, a new event from the 600 Festival on May 30. Christopher (Tox1c Swift) and Marvin (Tox1c Flam3) Torres – both from Charlotte – won the gaming tournament, presented by Circle K, which invited 16 high school seniors from Mecklenburg, Iredell and Cabarrus counties to compete for scholarship funds, Circle K gift cards, as well as a chance to play with the pros from the Charlotte Phoenix, the Queen City’s professional esports organization. They won $2,000 in college scholarships. Read more

LATEST NEWS