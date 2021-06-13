Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Volusia County / youtube.com

Volusia County woman gets 'Surprise' medical bill

A Volusia County woman says an emergency medical procedure is costing her thousands of dollars out of pocket, even though she has insurance. Read more

Daytona Beach / reddit.com

Daytona Beach Sunrise

submitted by /u/Substantial3W6 [link] [comments] Read more

Orlando / youtube.com

Chicagoan shares 7 things you must try at Portillo’s

The Orlando location of Portillo’s will open on June 15. The restaurant is known for serving Chicago-style meals and the new location will be in southeast Orlando on Palm Parkway. I’m originally from Chicago and have been counting down the days until the opening of the Central Florida location. Read more

Daytona Beach / youtube.com

The Final Stretch.. | 705lb Squat | The Return Ep. 9

FOLLOW ME ON TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/russwole SHOP THE GBT LAUNCH NOW: https://www.thegbtbrand.com FOLLOW THE GET BETTER TODAY BRAND ON IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegbtbrand Get Alphalete Apparel: http://alphalete.shop/russwole Get Bare Performance Nutrition Products: https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com Discount Code: Russwole Get Junk Brands Headbands: https://www.junkbrands.com/ Read more

Daytona Beach, FL
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Daytona Beach

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Daytona Beach, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 645 N Atlantic Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.