What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Life in Wichita Falls has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Health district warns of amoeba infection risk for children WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Naegleria fowleri is a concern to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. Caution is urged when swimming in natural bodies of water; the only route of infection is through the nasal cavity. Once the amoeba is in the sinus, the fatal disease,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Texans on Unemployment Will No Longer Be Able to Turn Down Jobs Due to Fear of COVID The Texas Workforce Commission is ending an exemption put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting June 26, those who turn down a job because they believe a certain employer doesn’t have the proper COVID safety protocols in place will no longer be eligible to receive benefits, according to The Texas Tribune. Read more

TRENDING NOW

WF Animal Services: Don’t leave dogs in cars WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While summer is a time to hit the road and enjoy the great weather, it can also be a dangerous time for animals left in hot cars. Wichita Falls Animal Services said they expect to see an increase in calls over the next few months. In 11 states, people are legally allowed to break a window to save an animal but since you’re not allowed to in Texas, it’s important to know what steps you can take. Read more

LOCAL PICK