Wichita Falls, TX

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Life in Wichita Falls has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wichita Falls / newschannel6now.com

Health district warns of amoeba infection risk for children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Naegleria fowleri is a concern to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. Caution is urged when swimming in natural bodies of water; the only route of infection is through the nasal cavity. Once the amoeba is in the sinus, the fatal disease,... Read more

Wichita Falls / 1063thebuzz.com

Texans on Unemployment Will No Longer Be Able to Turn Down Jobs Due to Fear of COVID

The Texas Workforce Commission is ending an exemption put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting June 26, those who turn down a job because they believe a certain employer doesn’t have the proper COVID safety protocols in place will no longer be eligible to receive benefits, according to The Texas Tribune. Read more

Wichita Falls / newschannel6now.com

WF Animal Services: Don’t leave dogs in cars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While summer is a time to hit the road and enjoy the great weather, it can also be a dangerous time for animals left in hot cars. Wichita Falls Animal Services said they expect to see an increase in calls over the next few months. In 11 states, people are legally allowed to break a window to save an animal but since you’re not allowed to in Texas, it’s important to know what steps you can take. Read more

Comments
I will break a window if I see a pet or a child burning up in a car

Wichita County / newschannel6now.com

16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also four new recoveries and no deaths were reported. There are now a total of 15,170 cases in Wichita County, with 27 of them still being... Read more

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wichita Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
Wichita Falls News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Wichita Falls Saturday

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita Falls area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.