Kieran Trippier has developed into a “animal” under Diego Simeone’s tutelage at Atletico Madrid and his defensive talents are vastly underappreciated, according to the England manager Gareth Southgate. Trippier’s deployment at left-back in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley was the most surprising aspect of Southgate’s teamsheet, especially so given the impressive seasons of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell at Manchester United and Chelsea.But Trippier was one of England’s best players during their 2018 World Cup run to the semi-finals, and Southgate’s continued faith was rewarded with a composed performance at left-back by the 30-year-old, coming after a...