Lifestyle wrap: Duluth

King Charlemagne is friendly and looking for a family of his own King Charlemagne is a 72 pound, chocolate Bull Terrier who is 8 years old. He found himself at Animal Allies in Duluth after his previous home could no longer care for him and now he's looking for a new, loving home to call his own! He is super friendly and outgoing guy who loves attention! He is pretty calm guy but if there are people around you'll find him bouncing around from person to person to receive all the pets and love! Read more

Mental health treatment facility for teens announces sudden closure A psychiatric residential treatment facility designed specifically for kids and teenagers in East Bethel is closing for good on Friday, a little more than a year after it opened. "After many years of finding the right community to build in, construction starts and delays, opening the doors during a pandemic... Read more

Duluth ‘Pizza Ranch’ Holds Soft Opening with Grand Opening Next Week DULUTH, Minn.– As the Duluth Pizza Ranch prepares to open at the Miller Hill Mall on June 14, it welcomed a small group of customers in Wednesday. The first small group of guests were welcomed in to the smell of pizza and the sounds of the restaurant’s Fun Zone arcade, which will feature games for kids of all ages. Read more

