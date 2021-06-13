Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Lifestyle wrap: Duluth

Posted by 
Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 7 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Duluth, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Duluth / wdio.com

King Charlemagne is friendly and looking for a family of his own

King Charlemagne is friendly and looking for a family of his own

King Charlemagne is a 72 pound, chocolate Bull Terrier who is 8 years old. He found himself at Animal Allies in Duluth after his previous home could no longer care for him and now he's looking for a new, loving home to call his own! He is super friendly and outgoing guy who loves attention! He is pretty calm guy but if there are people around you'll find him bouncing around from person to person to receive all the pets and love! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
East Bethel / bringmethenews.com

Mental health treatment facility for teens announces sudden closure

Mental health treatment facility for teens announces sudden closure

A psychiatric residential treatment facility designed specifically for kids and teenagers in East Bethel is closing for good on Friday, a little more than a year after it opened. "After many years of finding the right community to build in, construction starts and delays, opening the doors during a pandemic... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Duluth / fox21online.com

Duluth ‘Pizza Ranch’ Holds Soft Opening with Grand Opening Next Week

Duluth ‘Pizza Ranch’ Holds Soft Opening with Grand Opening Next Week

DULUTH, Minn.– As the Duluth Pizza Ranch prepares to open at the Miller Hill Mall on June 14, it welcomed a small group of customers in Wednesday. The first small group of guests were welcomed in to the smell of pizza and the sounds of the restaurant’s Fun Zone arcade, which will feature games for kids of all ages. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Duluth / cbs3duluth.com

Duluth’s Lake Superior Zoo welcomes new baby monkey

Duluth’s Lake Superior Zoo welcomes new baby monkey

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth's Lake Superior Zoo has a newborn monkey ready to greet the public. Táami is a four-week-old black crested mangabey monkey. Táami was born in May to mother Kiwi and is the newest member of her troop of four. Zookeepers say they are thrilled to welcome the new... Read more

Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
9
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Live events coming up in Duluth

1. Stomper's Cruise 2021; 2. A Dark Moon Circle: That Was Then, This Is Now; 3. Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival; 4. Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping; 5. VIRTUAL - 39th Annual St. Louis County Health & Human Services Conference;
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Saturday has sun for Duluth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DULUTH, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duluth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Top Duluth news stories

(DULUTH, MN) What’s going on in Duluth? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Duluth

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Duluth

(DULUTH, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duluth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!