College Station, TX

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in College Station

College Station Daily
 7 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Life in College Station has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

College Station / kbtx.com

College Station resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

College Station resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station resident claimed the top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was bought at Shop N Go on Holleman Drive in College Station. The winner chose to remain anonymous. This was the... Read more

College Station / kbtx.com

Treat of the Day: Dog rescued from fire

Treat of the Day: Dog rescued from fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pup in College Station is safe and sound after being rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday. First responders received a call for an apartment fire in College Station and upon arriving on scene they found a dog in the apartment. The dog was understandably shaken by all the commotion. Read more

College Station / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

This is the County in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

College Station / kbtx.com

College Station, TX
With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

College Station Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in College Station?

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Gas prices vary across in the College Station area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 609 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.